Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Thursday, July 11, #396

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on July 11 for puzzle #396 are a smidge easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #395, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #396. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : School supplies

: School supplies 🟩 Green : Fundamental

: Fundamental 🟦 Blue : Transfer

: Transfer 🟪 Purple: Light-up signs

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: I wanted something witty-ish for this but, honestly. Consider school, add sign to the end of four words and consider words that mean sharing. Oh and, what are some words that mean fundamental or necessary.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #396?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 School supplies: Pen, ruler, scissors, tape

Pen, ruler, scissors, tape 🟩 Fundamental: Essential, key, principal, staple

Essential, key, principal, staple 🟦 Transfer: Give, hand, pass, send

Give, hand, pass, send 🟪 Light-up signs: Applause, exit, recording, walk

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #395, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I don't believe that I've ever gotten the yellow category last. A few times in my Connections career it's been next to last but never the final completed category.

It didn't have to go that way as I had forecast, outlook and prospect selected first. I could not tell you why I stopped but I saw the Back Talk connections while moving to the last 'chance' of yellow. Instead, I cleared it and hit attitude, cheek, lip and sass. It's very crossword-ese.

I grew up wearing glasses due to a form of astigmatism, instead of returning to yellow, I jumped over to purple which contains glasses parts; bridge, lens, rim and temple. It was quite recognizable.

The way the grid fell immediately had fluke, perch and pike next to one another. It was easy to grab bass after that.

Then, of course, yellow became a rote fill from there.