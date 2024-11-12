The new Nvidia app is here to replace GeForce Experience — here's what's new

News
By
published

It's not so hard to say goodbye

A screenshot of the new NVIDIA app
(Image credit: NVIDIA)

Nvidia is launching a new app for gamers worldwide. The aptly named Nvidia app is coming to PC users as a replacement for the Nvidia GeForce Experience, which wasn't exactly a gamer's best friend. Like the previous app, this one offers more features designed to help enhance the PC gaming experience on some of the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops. Whether or not it succeeds at its goals remains to be seen.

The app, launched in beta in 2024, comes bundled with video card drivers and integrates several features from the company's simpler Nvidia Control Panel. It can record your gameplay, put Nvidia's AI-powered RTX game filters on and show statistics in an overlay.

The most significant benefit of the GeForce Experience was optimizing game settings based on a PC's specs; that feature remains in the new Nvidia app. It even adds settings that weren't in the GeForce Experience but only in the Nvidia Control Panel app. Previously, configuring displays, enabling and disabling G-Sync and tuning the GPU's performance were locked to the control panels, but these settings are tunable in the new app.

While Nvidia is releasing the app to the masses, it's not done adding features. In a blog post, the company talked about the future of its app. "In future updates, we’ll continue to add remaining NVIDIA Control Panel options like Surround and Multiple Display Mode settings, along with new features and further enhancements."

While the app will be bundled with Nvidia drivers, unchecking the box during installation will prevent it from going on your PC. However, it might be worth trying the Nvidia app if you didn't like GeForce Experience, as the changes are promising.

Perhaps the most exciting is that you won't need to use an Nvidia account to take advantage of everything the app does.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.