PS5 holiday deals 2024 — there’s still time to save on PlayStation consoles, accessories and games

There are plenty of unmissable PS5 deals available now as we head into the holiday season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror, but some of the best deals of the annual seasonal shopping sales event are sticking around and that includes a huge discount on PS5 Slim consoles.

You can pick up a PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) for $374 at Amazon or the regular PS5 Slim for $424 also at Amazon. And for the same price, you can get the flagship PlayStation hardware with a Fortnite pack thrown in for free. Plus, the PSVR 2 has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $349, and the DualSense controller is on sale too.

A whole bunch of the best PS5 games are also discounted including blockbuster exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 1. With so many awesome PS5 deals live right now, I'm rounding up my top picks below...

PS5 Console

PS5 Accessories

was $109 now $84 at Amazon Ideal for packing extra internal storage into your PS5, you can run games directly from this SSD. Given how big some games are getting, you'll be glad you have it — especially with the base PS5 only having 825GB onboard.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (w/ heatsink): was $129 now $99 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $128 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

PS5 Games

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 at Amazon Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $19 at Amazon One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

TopSpin 2K25: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier this year, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racket in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Best Buy The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $49 at Amazon In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.