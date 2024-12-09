PS5 holiday deals 2024 — there’s still time to save on PlayStation consoles, accessories and games
Don't miss these epic PS5 deals
There are plenty of unmissable PS5 deals available now as we head into the holiday season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the rearview mirror, but some of the best deals of the annual seasonal shopping sales event are sticking around and that includes a huge discount on PS5 Slim consoles.
You can pick up a PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) for $374 at Amazon or the regular PS5 Slim for $424 also at Amazon. And for the same price, you can get the flagship PlayStation hardware with a Fortnite pack thrown in for free. Plus, the PSVR 2 has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $349, and the DualSense controller is on sale too.
A whole bunch of the best PS5 games are also discounted including blockbuster exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us Part 1. With so many awesome PS5 deals live right now, I'm rounding up my top picks below...
Quick links
- PS5 Slim (Fortnite Cobalt Star): was $499 now $424 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim (Digital Edition): was $449 now $374 @ Amazon
- PSVR 2 (Horizon Bundle): was $599 now $349 @ Amazon
- DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy
- God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy
PS5 Console
The best PS5 console deal right now comes in the form of the Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle. This package includes a PS5 Slim console and the Cobalt Star pack for, you've guessed it, Fortnite. This bundle is now on sale for $424, which is a sizeable saving compared to its MSRP of $499. You can also get the PS5 Slim (Digital) Fortnite Cobalt Bundle for $374.
Price check: $424 @ Best Buy | $424 @ Walmart | $424 @ PlayStation Direct
This amazing PS5 Black Friday deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model, a DualSense controller. Our PS5 Slim review said this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.
Price check: $374 @ Best Buy | $374 @ Walmart | $374 @ PlayStation Direct
But digital might not be for you, which is where the PS5 disc version comes into play. With the PS5 Slim disc edition, all the best features are still there, but you won't be locked into Sony's digital pricing. Play all your favorite games, even your physical collection, with the PS5 Slim, which is built for unbridled gaming.
Price check: $424 @ Best Buy | $424 @ Walmart | $424 @ PlayStation Direct
The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price of $699.
Price check: $699 @ Walmart | $699 @ Best Buy | $699 @ PlayStation Direct
PS5 Accessories
Lowest price! Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2, for $250 off and this bundle will throw in one of the best PSVR 2 games, Horizon Call of The Mountain, at no extra cost. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback. You can also get the PSVR 2 by itself for the same price.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $349 @ PlayStation Direct
It's always a good idea to have a second controller if the one you're using needs to charge or if you have company over. To that end, I recommend buying another PS5 DualSense. This PS5 controller includes next-gen features like haptic feedback and adaptive trigger. It's arguably the best PlayStation controller yet and is currently on sale for $54.
Price check: $54 @ Best Buy| $54 @ PlayStation Direct
Ideal for packing extra internal storage into your PS5, you can run games directly from this SSD. Given how big some games are getting, you'll be glad you have it — especially with the base PS5 only having 825GB onboard.
The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.
Sony has its own headsets, but for my money, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the model to beat. It has fantastic audio, doesn't cost the Earth, and packs a retractable mic, spatial audio, and almost 40 hours of battery life.
The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.
PS5 Games
Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.
Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.
One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.
Until April, we'd not had a new entry in the tennis game franchise since 2011. Then, 2K Games served up this smash revival earlier this year, one which we really enjoyed. Microtransactions and a meager mode selection aside, we said it was 'pretty much the next best thing to swinging a racket in real life' in our TopSpin 2K25 review.
If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning (and epic) finale you won't soon forget.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.
Step into the shoes of Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Japan from a Mongol invasion in Ghost of Tsushima. This open-world game is renowned for its visual appeal, and the fact it lets you choose how you act against your enemies. The Director's Cut also includes PS5-centric features, all the DLC and exclusive in-game skins.
The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.
Set in 19th-century Japan during the Boshin War, Rise of the Rōnin comes from developer Team Ninja and blends a sizeable open world, a choice-driven narrative and engaging combat. Designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it also offers impressive visuals, speedy loading times and full support for the console's DualSense.
From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.
This family-friendly Lego-fied version of Horizon Zero Dawn expertly balances the former’s adorable aesthetics and customization with the latter’s character-focused story and tactical combat. As we said in our Lego Horizon Adventures review, this is one of the more action-packed Lego games. But despite its greater emphasis on combat, the game never takes itself too seriously, offering the trademark comedic tone you’d expect from a Lego title.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.