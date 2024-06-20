PlayStation’s mid-year sale has must-play PS5 games from $4 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

The deals don’t stop coming over on the PlayStation Store. Following the conclusion of Days of Play 2024 last week, the digital storefront is back with a new sales event, this time it’s the Mid-Year Sale and you can score some of the best PS5 games starting from just $4.

There are more than 2,400 individual savings in this sale across PS5 and PS4 games, but one of my favorites is Demon’s Souls for $29 (was $69) . That’s 60% off this challenging action RPG that boasts some of the PS5’s best visuals. Other top deals include Horizon Forbidden West for $19 (was $39) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $19 (was $49).

If you’re looking to spend a little less, while still getting plenty of game for your buck, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just dropped to just $9 , which is a phenomenal price for a fantasy RPG that can easily last you more than 100 hours. Meanwhile, if you want something with a captivating narrative What Remains of Edith Finch is $4 has hit its lowest price ever.

There are so many deals in this sale that it can be tough to know which are worth picking, that’s why I’m rounding up my 15 favorite PS5 game deals in this latest PlayStation Store sale. However, if you’d rather have a physical disc over a digital download, I’ve also scoured Amazon and Best Buy for the best deals at these online retailers and included them as well.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Grand Theft Auto V: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

You've probably already bought multiple copies of GTA V already, but that won't stop you from buying it again for PS5. Rockstar's open-world crime juggernaut has never looked better than it does on PS5, and the faster loading times are game-changers. The game's cinematic solo campaign sees you step into the roles of three very different criminals, while the GTA Online mode is so much more than a side offering.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Deathloop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $59 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi Survivor continues the journey of powerful force-user Cal Kestis. No longer a Padawan, Cal leads a scrappy group of rebels on a crucial mission against the Galactic Empire. With satisfying lightsaber combat, loads of force powers to play with, and seven large planets to explore, Jedi Survivor is the best Star Wars game in years.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

Travel to the Northstar Islands and take on all-new levels in the classic 2D Sonic style. Play as the blue blur alongside his friends Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose. Harness new Emerald powers to big-bag guys and complete platforming challenges in exciting new ways. A refreshed spin on the beloved Sonic formula, Superstars is designed for returning players and newcomers alike.

Skull and Bones: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Set sail on the high seas in Skull and Bones, a new Pirate simulator from Ubisoft. Partake in thrilling naval battles, and plunder the spoils of war to build an unstoppable fleet of ships. Face challenging threats including sea monsters and unpredictable weather, or go online and face off against other players for the ultimate test.

Returnal: was $69 now $41 @Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show, or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first adventure all over again.

Rise of the Rōnin: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Set in 19th-century Japan during the Boshin War, Rise of the Rōnin comes from developer Team Ninja and blends a sizeable open world, a choice-driven narrative and engaging combat. Designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it also offers impressive visuals, speedy loading times and full support for the console's DualSense controller. That's all the ingredients needed for a must-experience PlayStation exclusive.