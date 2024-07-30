PlayStation Summer Sale just got even bigger with the best PS5 games from $2 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale was already one of the strongest seasonal sales events of 2024, and it just got even better. This week has seen the arrival of a fresh week of deals that includes lowest-ever discounts on some of the best PS5 games around including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 , Baldur’s Gate 3 , Helldivers 2 and loads more essential titles.

There are currently more than 4,000 individual discounts across PS5 and PS4 games as well as in-game currency and DLC add-ons. Naturally, picking a favorite saving with so much choice is tricky, but it’s hard to look past Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $49 . That’s a $20 saving on arguably the PS5’s very best exclusive.

Other noteworthy deals include Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition) for $44 (was $89), Fallout 4 for $15 (was $39) and massive multiplayer hit Helldivers 2 for $47 (was $59). These are just some of the can’t-miss deals in the PlayStation Store Summer Sale second wave. I’m rounding up all the discounts that have caught my eye down below.

I’ve also included a selection of savings at Amazon just in case you’re the type of gamer who prefers a physical disc to a digital download (You’re not alone either, more and more people are turning back to physical media this year).

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $2 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store Summer Sale just launched its second wave with even more discounts across PS5 and PS4 games. The discounts are as deep as 75% off with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Baldur's Gate 3 all on sale. This second wave runs until Wednesday, August 14, so make your picks before then.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Ready for some fast-paced platforming fun? Sonic Superstars puts a fresh spin (dash) on the classic side-scrolling Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy (either solo or in local co-op with up to 3 friends) and race through levels, picking up power-ups and deploying powers as you set out to defeat Doctor Eggman.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage took Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise back to its roots last year, eschewing the RPG elements and huge open world of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla to focus back on stealth and parkour, and offering multiple approaches to assassination targets, bringing it more in line with earlier entries.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Atlus' Persona series comes with a ton of pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brought the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers could experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and packs in tons of quality-of-life improvements along with new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.