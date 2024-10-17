PlayStation Halloween sale has arrived with must-play PS5 games from $2 — here’s my 13 favorite picks

PlayStation Store just launched its epic Halloween sale , which offers can’t-miss discounts on some of the best horror games on PS5. These are some of the best PS5 game deals I’ve seen all year, and fans of all things spooky are seriously spoilt for choice.

As a dedicated fan of survival horror experiences, picking a favorite discount isn’t easy, but it’s hard not to be excited about Resident Evil 4 for $19 (was $39). That’s the lowest price ever for one of the best PS5 games. Plus, the gothic Soulslike Lies of P is now just $35 (was $59), which is a phenomenal price for my personal pick for Game of the Year 2023.

Other top discounts include interactive slasher flick The Quarry for $9 (was $69), PSVR 2 exclusive The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR for $17 (was $29) and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted - Full Time Edition for $20 (was $29). And these are just a few of the more than 1,000 deals available now.

To help you pick out the true treats (and avoid the tricks), I’m rounding up my favorite discounted PS5 games below. Plus, I’m also highlighting the best deals at online retailers for gamers who are looking for some non-scary game deals.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. Plus, the launch window bugs have now been squashed.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way toward Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series. Plus, with the game's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launching this month there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Diablo.