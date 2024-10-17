PlayStation Halloween sale has arrived with must-play PS5 games from $2 — here’s my 13 favorite picks
Resident Evil, Five Nights at Freddy's and more are discounted
PlayStation Store just launched its epic Halloween sale, which offers can’t-miss discounts on some of the best horror games on PS5. These are some of the best PS5 game deals I’ve seen all year, and fans of all things spooky are seriously spoilt for choice.
As a dedicated fan of survival horror experiences, picking a favorite discount isn’t easy, but it’s hard not to be excited about Resident Evil 4 for $19 (was $39). That’s the lowest price ever for one of the best PS5 games. Plus, the gothic Soulslike Lies of P is now just $35 (was $59), which is a phenomenal price for my personal pick for Game of the Year 2023.
Other top discounts include interactive slasher flick The Quarry for $9 (was $69), PSVR 2 exclusive The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR for $17 (was $29) and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted - Full Time Edition for $20 (was $29). And these are just a few of the more than 1,000 deals available now.
To help you pick out the true treats (and avoid the tricks), I’m rounding up my favorite discounted PS5 games below. Plus, I’m also highlighting the best deals at online retailers for gamers who are looking for some non-scary game deals.
Best PlayStation Store deals
- PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store
- Death's Door: was $19 now $4
- Ghostrunner: was $29 now $8
- The Quarry: was $69 now $9
- Dead by Daylight: was $29 now $11
- Resident Evil Village: was $39 now $15
- The Dark Pictures Switchback VR: was $29 now $17
- Resident Evil 4: was $39 now $19
- FNaF - Help Wanted (Full Time Edition): was $29 now $20
- Sea of Thieves: was $39 now $25
- Dead Space (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $27
- Dead Island 2: was $49 now $34
- Lies of P: was $59 now $35
- Dragon's Dogma 2 (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $49
Best PS5 game deals
- PS5 game deals from $11 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon
Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.
No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon
Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.
Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $30 @ Amazon
Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. Plus, the launch window bugs have now been squashed.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $43 @ Amazon
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.
Diablo IV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way toward Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series. Plus, with the game's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launching this month there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Diablo.
Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring as its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC just launched earlier this year.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.