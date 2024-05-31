NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #89 (Friday, May 31 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "On the yellow brick road" — shouldn't cause too many problems, but some of the answers are probably not what you're expecting.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #89, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #89, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #89.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #89 is... "On the yellow brick road"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "There's no place like home."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

WARD

PIPER

BURY

CARE

RIPER

POPS

RIDS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'R' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's RUBYSLIPPERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #89?

Drumroll, please...

WIZARD

SCARECROW

TWISTER

POPPIES

RAINBOW

...and the spangram was RUBYSLIPPERS.

Clues used: 0

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A puzzle tailor-made for Wizard of Oz fans! I must say that I'm not super familiar with the movie, but even I understood the theme right away.

I immediately spotted the 'Z' on the right-hand side, and realized that had to be part of WIZARD which set me on my way. SCARECROW quickly followed, spelt backwards along the top.

After that, I was a bit stumped, as I couldn't find 'Dorothy', 'Tinman' or 'LION'. But in my search I did get the spangram: RUBYSLIPPERS snaked along the board from left to right.

I noticed that the spangram neatly cordoned off 'T', 'E' and 'R', so I worked backwards from there and got TWISTER.

That left only two words left. To be honest, I still don't know the relevance of POPPIES to the film, but with that in play, RAINBOW was an obvious finisher.

Yesterday's Strands answers

