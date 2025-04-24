NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #418 (Friday, April 25 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "It's in the stars" — requires a certain type of knowledge you may or may not have.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #418, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #418, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #418.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #418 is... "It's in the stars".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Shapes in the sky."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RUNE

WASH

TIMED

DECIMATE

CINEMA

DENTS

PRESS

SNORTED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CONSTELLATIONS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #418?

Drumroll, please...

DIPPER

CROSS

HUNTER

SWAN

MAIDEN

CENTAUR



...and the spangram was CONSTELLATIONS

Strands #418

“It's in the stars”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even though I got the spangram right away, today's puzzle was an uphill struggle. Although the theme of "It's in the stars" pointed me to CONSTELLATIONS right away, I quickly realized that I could only recite a small handful of them.

I found DIPPER (known as The Plough to those of us in the UK) at the bottom of the grid quickly enough, and CROSS to its right. I then spotted HUNTER spelt backwards in the top-right corner and nabbed that too.

But after that, I was stumped, so had to use a clue. It revealed SWAN in the top right, which eliminated few enough letters that I felt compelled to go again. This time, I got MAIDEN to its left, which made things quite a bit easier.

All that was left to do was to unpick the anagram of CETNARU. CENTAUR! Of course - I did know that one after all...

Yesterday's Strands answers

