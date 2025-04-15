NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #409 (Wednesday, April 16 2025)
Need help with Strands #409? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fore!" — is pretty straightforward, as long as you know the subject matter.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #409, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #409, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #409.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #409 is... "Fore!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get on the green".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- CREPT
- GUILT
- BRIDGE
- BRIDE
- PERCH
- BREW
- RIDER
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's GOLFCLUBS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #409?
Drumroll, please...
- WEDGE
- PUTTER
- IRON
- WOOD
- DRIVER
- CHIPPER
- UTILITY
...and the spangram was GOLFCLUBS.
Strands #409
“Fore!”
🔵🔵🟡🔵
🔵🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. "Fore!" can only mean golf, surely?
Even though I'm not a golfer, I knew where to start, and found WEDGE in the top-right immediately. This was followed by PUTTER in the opposite corner.
Now it was proven to be about the clubs, I went looking for the spangram. GOLFCLUBS was indeed there, and in a nice touch it was in the shape of a club too.
Now it was just a case of recalling other club types. IRON was in the gap between the spangram and WEDGE, while WOOD and DRIVER were above PUTTER along the left-hand side.
That left just CHIPPER and UTILITY in the bottom-right corner to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #408 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
