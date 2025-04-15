NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #409 (Wednesday, April 16 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fore!" — is pretty straightforward, as long as you know the subject matter.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #409, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #409, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #409.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #409 is... "Fore!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get on the green".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CREPT

GUILT

BRIDGE

BRIDE

PERCH

BREW

RIDER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GOLFCLUBS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #409?

Drumroll, please...

WEDGE

PUTTER

IRON

WOOD

DRIVER

CHIPPER

UTILITY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GOLFCLUBS.

Strands #409

“Fore!”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. "Fore!" can only mean golf, surely?

Even though I'm not a golfer, I knew where to start, and found WEDGE in the top-right immediately. This was followed by PUTTER in the opposite corner.

Now it was proven to be about the clubs, I went looking for the spangram. GOLFCLUBS was indeed there, and in a nice touch it was in the shape of a club too.

Now it was just a case of recalling other club types. IRON was in the gap between the spangram and WEDGE, while WOOD and DRIVER were above PUTTER along the left-hand side.

That left just CHIPPER and UTILITY in the bottom-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

