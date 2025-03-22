NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #385 (Sunday, March 23 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "In stitches" — is reasonably straightforward, as long as you know enough words associated with it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #385, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #385, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #385.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #385 is... "In stitches".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Feeling crafty".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BORED

LINK

BEAST

DEATH

ROBE

HEAD

PAID

WASTE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with N and ends with K.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NEEDLEWORK.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #385?

Drumroll, please...

CROCHET

PATCH

MEND

DARN

KNIT

BASTE

EMBROIDER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was NEEDLEWORK.

Strands #385

“In stitches”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even though I know nothing about needlework, the theme of "In stitches" could only refer to two things: laughter - which was yesterday's theme - or crafts. It had to be the latter, so I found NEEDLEWORK spelt down the board and was away.

It was largely through the process of elimination that I got through this puzzle without clues. I saw CROCHET in the top-left corner, which helped me get PATCH, MEND and DARN below it to complete the left-hand side of the grid.

The right side was a bit harder, but I made it easier for myself by getting KNIT in the middle of it, breaking up the remaining words neatly. BASTE was below it - a word I've never heard in this context - and that just left EMBROIDER in the top right to complete the puzzle.

