NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #368 (Thursday, March 6 2025)

Need help with Strands #368? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Love is in the apps" — is pretty obvious, but might prove tricky if you're unfamiliar with the aforementioned apps.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #368, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #368, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #368.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #368 is... "Love is in the apps".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Tinder, Hinge, etc.".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • PROM
  • LIFE
  • MAGES
  • HOST
  • FILER
  • FEET
  • STEAD

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with O and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ONLINEDATING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #368?

Drumroll, please...

  • SWIPE
  • PROFILE
  • LIKE
  • MATCH
  • CHAT
  • MEETUP
  • GHOST

Strands #368

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STRANDS.

Strands #368

“Love is in the apps”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Even as someone who hasn't used a dating app for over a decade, today's puzzle was pretty straightforward. It was only a question of whether I was looking for the names of apps ("Bumble", "Tinder", "Hinge", etc.) or the actions taken on them.

It was the latter, as I discovered when I connected SWIPE along the top of the grid. I then found PROFILE below it and SWIPE on the opposite side. MATCH was in the bottom-right corner, with CHAT in the bottom left.

This was enough for me to see the spangram clearly: ONLINEDATING, spelt out very neatly in a zigzag across the middle of the board.

Two answers were left to find. MEETUP was in the top right corner, which just left GHOST below the end of the spangram to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #366 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

