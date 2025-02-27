NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #362 (Friday, February 28 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Nautical ink" — is nice and easy to decode, provided you don't misread it like I did.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #362, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #362, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #362.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #362 is... "Nautical ink".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Skin markings at sea."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CRASS

SWOLL

WALLS

ASSORT

SCRAP

CARP

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with O.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SAILORTATTOO.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #362?

Drumroll, please...

ANCHOR

MERMAID

SWALLOW

EAGLE

SHIP

COMPASS

...and the spangram was SAILORTATTOO.

Strands #362

“Nautical ink”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is nice and easy - even if you misread the theme of "Nautical ink" as "Nautical link" as I did at first.

All that did was slow my progress on the spangram. I saw the word "sailor" right away, and when it didn't connect, I tried several combinations including "sailors", "sailorwall" and "sailortall" before I spotted SAILORTATTOO.

That made the puzzle easy, and I immediate searched for ANCHOR, which I found at the top of the grid.

Can we just take a moment to enjoy that the NYT puzzle setters made the letters form the shape of an anchor before continuing?

Anyway, none of the other answers gave me too much trouble. I found MERMAID in the top-left corner, followed by SWALLOW in the bottom right and EAGLE to its left.

SHIP was in the top-right corner, and that just left COMPASS spelt backwards from the right to the middle of the grid to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

