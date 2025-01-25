NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #329 (Sunday, January 26 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Ore so they say" — is pretty clearly about a certain topic, but some of the answers are still hard to come by.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #329, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #329, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #329.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #329 is... "Ore so they say".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Time to consult the periodic table".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLUME

RIOT

TUNA

MELT

MAIL

LABEL

MOLD

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with L.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PUREMETAL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #329?

Drumroll, please...

IRON

COBALT

NICKEL

CADMIUM

TITANIUM

ALUMINUM

...and the spangram was PUREMETAL.

Strands #329

“Ore so they say”

🔵🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. With the word "ore" in the theme, this was clearly going to be about metals, so I found IRON on the left-hand side right away.

I then saw COBALT spelt upside down and backwards around the middle of the grid, with NICKEL in the top-right corner.

I was then at a loss, however, so used a clue to uncover CADMIUM, which runs from the bottom-right corner all the way to the top half of the grid. That created enough space for me to get the spangram of PUREMETAL.

Only two words were left to find, and thankfully, they were both pretty obvious if you spend as much time writing about smartphone chassises as I do. I found TITANIUM in the bottom left, which just left ALUMINUM in the top left to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

