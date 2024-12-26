NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #299 (Friday, December 27 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Back in style" — is rather tough, espeically if you're a bit younger.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #299, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #299, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #299.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #299 is... "Back in style".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A distant decade."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PAIRE

SMUT

TENSE

RISES

TIRES

GRIPE

NULL

BRIE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with E and ends withS.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EIGHTIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #299?

Drumroll, please...

NEON

JUMPSUIT

SPANDEX

MULLET

PERM

WINDBREAKER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was EIGHTIES.

Strands #299

“Back in style”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵💡🔵🟡

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one felt quite tricky for me. Even as a child of the 1980s, I can't say all of the styles and fashions immediately come to mind, so I can only imagine how anyone younger would have coped.

While I had an idea of what the theme - "Back in style" - might refer to, I hadn't honed in on the decade, and searches for "flares" and "miniskirt" came up empty so I used a clue.

It revealed NEON, which helped me focus. I immediately found JUMPSUIT on the right-hand side, and SPANDEX above it. I then saw MULLET in the bottom-left corner.

After this flurry of activity, I was struggling again, so used a second clue which revealed PERM in the bottom-right corner, giving me enough space to complete the spangram: EIGHTIES.

Only one answer was left to find in the top-left corner, but it was a long anagram: REKERADBNWI. Eventually I was able to successfully decode it: WINDBREAKER.

Yesterday's Strands answers

