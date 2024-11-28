NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #271 (Friday, November 29 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Give me a break" — is a simple enough clue, but finding all the words is another matter.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #271, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #271, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #271.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #271 is... "Give me a break".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Five minutes, then back to it".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FLOW

WINDER

TEAR

FUSE

DOLL

RULE

RENT

TOES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'D' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's DOWNTIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #271?

Drumroll, please...

LOAF

RELAX

CHILL

UNWIND

PAUSE

LOUNGE

LUXURIATE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was DOWNTIME.

Strands #271

“Give me a break”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was rather tricky, as it turns out I just don't know that many synonyms for taking a break. Ironic, considering the amount of break times the average freelancer like me permits him or herself in a day.

Anyway, after briefly pondering whether one of the two 'X's could be related to X-Rays for a very literal definition of "break", I ended up using a clue which revealed LOAF.

That made things a lot easier! I quickly picked up RELAX on the left-hand side, CHILL in the top-right corner and UNWIND in the bottom right. PAUSE sat nicely between the latter two to complete the right-hand side.

The last three gave me some problems, but when I found LOUNGE in the top-left corner, I created enough space to get the spangram of DOWNTIME. Then, after a lot of head scratching, I figured out that the anagram of LTUXEAUIR was LUXURIATE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #270 right here.