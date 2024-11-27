NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #270 (Thursday, November 28 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Thank goodness!" — is an extremely timely puzzle, as long as you're in the USA.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #270, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #270, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #270.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #270 is... "Thank goodness!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A holiday meal".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LASTS

PERT

VAST

CAME

SAYER

VOTER

RAVES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'L' and ends with 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LETSFEAST.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #270?

Drumroll, please...

YAMS

GRAVY

TURKEY

ROLLS

POTATOES

CRANBERRIES

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LETSFEAST.

Strands #270

“Thank goodness!”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. No doubt this one will be extremely easy for those celebrating Thanksgiving. For me, sat here turkey-less in London, I sadly had to use two clues to get me started - and was subsequently left kicking myself.

If the first clue had been TURKEY, I'd have got the hint, but YAMS just left me confused. It was only when the second clue revealed GRAVY that I remembered what day it is. Happy Thanksgiving, US readers.

Anyway, it got easier as a result. I duly found TURKEY in the top-right corner, followed by ROLLS in the bottom right. POTATOES completed the top half, and I then found CRANBERRIES in the bottom left.

That created a single path to spell out the spangram loud and clear: LETSFEAST. Enjoy your holiday, American readers!

Yesterday's Strands answers

