NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #262 (Wednesday, November 20 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "For our furry friends" — is pretty clear, but that doesn't mean you'll know all the answers without a bit of help.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #262, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #262, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #262.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #262 is... "For our furry friends".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A shopping list for your domesticated animals."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LEAK

CALLER

PIES

SEAR

TILES

BELIES

NOUS

TALK

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PETSUPPLIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #262?

Drumroll, please...

BONE

LITTER

COLLAR

CATNIP

BALL

LASER

KIBBLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PETSUPPLIES.

Strands #262

“For our furry friends”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too taxing today. The theme of "For our furry friends" instantly made me think about the various things my cats enjoy, and that's what it proved to be (with dogs in the mix too, of course).

Indeed, it was the dog-friendly BONE that I found first, even before the spangram of PETSUPPLIES just underneath it. Those two combined to cordon off one for the cats and kittens: LITTER.

I then turned my attention to the lower right-hand side, where I found a group of three. COLLAR, followed by CATNIP below it and then BALL to virtually complete the half.

Two were left coiled around each other in the bottom left-hand corner. After a little bit of playing with the letters, I unravelled LASER (something I almost missed, because my cats have no interest in them). That left KIBBLE to complete the puzzle.

