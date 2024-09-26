NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #208 (Friday, September 27 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Medieval marvel" — isn't too tricky to decode, but still requires certain knowledge of the era involved.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #208, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #208, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #208.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #208 is... "Medieval marvel".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "To the battlements!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RATE

TRUE

DATE

WEAR

BARE

TRITE

ROLL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends in 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CASTLE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #208?

Drumroll, please...

WALL

MOAT

DRAWBRIDGE

TOWER

KEEP

TURRET

COURTYARD

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was CASTLE.

Strands #208

“Medieval marvel”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. At first, I was a bit lost on this one, thinking it might be all about medieval history, which is something I know precious little about.

But then, while collecting words for the 'clue tokens' section above, I accidentally got WALL and realized this was about a specific structure. With a clear hunch, I found MOAT to its right and then the spangram of CASTLE underneath.

From there on in, it was pretty straightforward. DRAWBRIDGE was by far the largest answer, sitting directly below the spangram, and TOWER was tucked away in the bottom left below it. That cordoned off KEEP neatly between the two.

Two answers were left, and both gave me pause. I got TURRET in the bottom-right corner first, but the final answer in the top right took a reasonably long period of reflection before I figured it out.

But I got there in the end: COURTYARD.

