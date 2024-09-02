NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #184 (Tuesday, September 3 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Striking sounds" — requires a good musical vocabulary to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #184, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #184, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #184.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #184 is... "Striking sounds".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Ding, ding!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LANE

KITE

NOTES

BELIE

HELL

CRINGE

BILL



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends in 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BELLTONES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #184?

Drumroll, please...

JINGLE

KNELL

PEAL

TINKLE

CHIME

RING

CLANG

TOLL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was BELLTONES.

Strands #184

“Striking sounds”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. I didn't have any real problems with this one. My only real regret is that I didn't get the spangram until the very end - and that bothers me because I'd almost got it right much earlier, trying "BELLNOTES" instead of BELLTONES.

Anyway, after briefly considering the topic of "Striking sounds" might be about Batman-comic-style punching sounds ("zap!", "pow!", etc.), I spotted JINGLE in the bottom-right corner and realized this was instead themed around the different musical sounds you can get from bells.

After this, I moved up the board counter-clockwise, first finding KNELL above it and PEAL north of that. TINKLE came next, followed by CHIME to complete the right side of the grid.

I still wasn't ready to figure out the "BELL" part of the spangram, so I jumped over it to connect RING, and then CLANG below that. It was now clear that the spangram was BELLTONES, but I decided to finish the regular answers first, filling in TOLL before drawing a nearly straight line down to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

