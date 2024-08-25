NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #176 (Monday, August 26 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "See you on the court" — shouldn't cause you too many problems, once you've established what it's referring to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #176, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #176, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #176.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #176 is... "See you on the court".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Game, set and match".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GOLF

GROSS

ENDS

VERY

TEAMS

VICE

SHALE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends in 'M'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GRANDSLAM.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #175?

Drumroll, please...

VOLLEY

SERVE

RACKET

SLICE

FOREHAND

SMASH

LOVE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was GRANDSLAM.

Strands #176

“See you on the court”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I don't know about you, but I automatically associate the word "court" with tennis, so the theme of "See you on the court" put me on the right track straight away.

This was confirmed when I found the words VOLLEY and SERVE in the bottom right and left corners, respectively. RACKET in the top right, and SLICE directly below it followed. These words combined to create a path that would form the end of the spangram: GRANDSLAM.

That left just three words left to find. FOREHAND was the longest of these, and snaked around the bottom three confirmed words for an easy get. That left two shorter ones on the top half of the grid. I connected SMASH and LOVE in the top left quadrant to complete the puzzle in a reasonably fast time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #175 right here.