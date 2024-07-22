NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #141 (Monday, July 22 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Make waves" — isn't too tough to decode, but will require a little knowledge of the area.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #141, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #141, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #141.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #141 is... "Make waves"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "All at sea".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DONT

LODGE

CARD

GRAFT

TANK

PARENT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'W' and ends with 'T'.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WATERCRAFT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #141?

Drumroll, please...

KAYAK

PADDLEBOARD

CANOE

DINGHY

DORY

GONDOLA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WATERCRAFT.

Strands #141

“Make waves”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Another easy one today. I didn't know one of the words, but given it's only four letters long and was almost in a straight line, my vocabulary is now a little larger than it was ten minutes ago!

When I saw the theme of "Make waves", I immediately figured out this was going to be about water somehow. I was lucky enough to spot KAYAK in an 'L' shape on the right-hand side, which gave me a good steer.

Right next to it was PADDLEBOARD, and underneath it was CANOE. It doesn't take a genius to make the link between the three words, and sure enough, I was able to spell WATERCRAFT from top to bottom for the spangram, neatly dividing the board in two.

The second half was a bit more of a struggle, until I spelt out DINGY dividing it into two. As mentioned, I'm not familiar with a DORY, but it was the only option below. At the top, ALDNOOG took a little decoding, but with a bit of trial and error I managed it: GONDOLA!

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #140 right here.