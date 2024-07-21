NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #140 (Sunday, July 21 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "S-words? (a cutting-edge theme!)" — isn't too tough to interpret, but it does need a certain vocabulary.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #140, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #140, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #140.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #140 is... "S-words? (a cutting-edge theme!)"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Today's puzzle might draw blood".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

NASAL

MISS

MORE

PAIRER

CHEAT

YOUR

SLATE

PIER



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BLADES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #140?

Drumroll, please...

CLAYMORE

SCIMITAR

KATANA

RAPIER

CUTLASS

MACHETE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BLADES.

Strands #140

“S-words? (a cutting-edge theme!)”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Contrary to the theme - "S-Words? (a cutting-edge theme!)" - only one of the answers begins with 'S'. Rather, you need to remove the hyphen: it's about swords.

Thankfully, I picked up on this quite quickly, as I saw the word CLAYMORE spelt across the top line.

I was somewhat worried that this would be where my knowledge of swords would end, but I was able to get the spangram of BLADES spelt backwards across the middle, splitting the board in two and making things considerably easier.

I saw SCIMITAR coiled around the bottom-right corner, and then KATANA to its left. While I tried turning the last letters into PAIRER (like a pairing knife, maybe?), I then realized it was actually RAPIER.

Turning to the top half, only two answers were left. I found CUTLASS between the spangram and CLAYMORE, and that left MACHETE on the left to complete the puzzle.

