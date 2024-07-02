NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #121 (Tuesday, July 2 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Heat and eat" — isn't hugely cryptic, but some of the words are still tough to track down.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #121, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #121, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #121.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #121 is... "Heat and eat".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "In the kitchen".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BOOZE

BEER

FLAIL

RANCH

POSER

SLAM

BEAN

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'G'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COOKING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #121?

Drumroll, please...

POACH

STEAM

SIMMER

BLANCH

BRAISE

FLAMBE

DEGLAZE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was COOKING

Strands #121

“Heat and eat”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Stands fans. I found today's puzzle a little tricky, perhaps revealing my lack of versatility in the kitchen. If it's not the oven, the stove or the microwave, I'm at a bit of a loss. So while I got the spangram of COOKING easily enough, the actual food prep methods were harder to pin down.

I'm getting a bit ahead of myself, because I actually had to use a clue for my first word of POACH, which was wrapped around itself in the bottom right-hand corner. With that done, I turned my attention to the spangram - in part to divide the board up and make finding the other words that bit easier. I connected COOKING across the middle of the board backwards.

It worked well, and I was able to get STEAM in the top-right corner, followed by SIMMER in the middle of the bottom half. That helpfully cleared a path for BLANCH, a word I was unlikely to get otherwise.

That left just the top-left segment to clear, with three words hidden within. BRAISE came first, spelt backwards along the top row. FLAMBE followed immediately underneath it, which revealed the final answer of DEGLAZE. Just as well that was spelled out for me, as I wouldn't have gotten it in a million years otherwise (GLAZE was one of the words I found while racking up clue points, but it didn't occur to me to put 'DE' in front of it...)

Yesterday's Strands answers

