NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #112 (Sunday, June 23 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Fine diners" — isn't too tricky to decode, but may still be difficult (especially if you're outside the United States).

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #112, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #112, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #112.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #112 is... "Fine diners".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Let's get some food".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

LUNCH

WAINS

CHAIRS

CHEERS

CLAWS

SACK

LIES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'K'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CHAINLINK.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #112?

Drumroll, please...

SIZZLER

CHECKERS

SUBWAY

CHILIS

OUTBACK

SONIC

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CHAINLINK.

Strands #112

“Fine diners”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I really struggled with today's puzzle, as it's about American chain restaurants and, as I've written previously, I'm British.

I'd only heard of three of the six places on today's puzzle, but fortunately I got a freebie in SIZZLER to start things off. Those two 'Z's in the top left corner didn't leave many other options.

CHECKERS in the top right was my next one, though at this point I didn't know that either were food chains. It was only when I got SUBWAY - one of just two to have made it on this side of the Atlantic - that I figured out what I was looking for.

CHILIS was the other one that was (briefly) in the UK, so I got that next. And at this point, I was ready to get the spangram: CHAINLINK spelt from left to right across the middle of the board.

I had two left to get, and thankfully I'd heard of one of them: OUTBACK, which twists around underneath the start of the spangram. That left SONIC which I've never heard of.

Considering my limitations on this topic, I'm quite pleased to have muddled through without using a clue. It wasn't pretty, but I got there in the end.

