NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #111 (Saturday, June 22 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "I love the nightlife" — is a little cryptic at first, and some of the answers are a bit tricky too.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #111, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #111, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #111.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #111 is... "I love the nightlife".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Nature at night".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TOWN

KART

DARK

TEAR

DRAPE

MOSS

BLOAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'N' and ends with 'L'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NOCTURNAL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #111?

Drumroll, please...

SKUNK

AARDVARK

COYOTE

WOMBAT

LEOPARD

OPOSSUM

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was NOCTURNAL.

Strands #111

“I love the nightlife”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle sent me off in the wrong direction to begin with, as I started off looking for things related to clubbing, bar hopping and other evening activities like the theater or the cinema.

After coming up empty on these, and wondering how there could be a spangram without "night" in it, I spotted the word NOCTURNAL spelt across the board from top to bottom.

With that, I realized the puzzle was actually about nocturnal critters, and I was away. Granted, my knowledge of night-time animals isn't great (and, as it's three letters long, "owl" wasn't in the mix), but it quickly became a game of "spot the animal" which is pretty easy.

SKUNK was the first one I noticed in the bottom right-hand corner, and the flurry of 'A's above it was a great clue for AARDVARK. COYOTE, in the top-right corner, completed one side of the board nicely.

WOMBAT was the first to fall on the left side, written backwards at the top. LEOPARD curled around it, which left one hidden at the very bottom.

I'd actually tried "possum" earlier on, and was left surprised it wasn't an answer. It turns out this was part of OPOSSUM, which makes sense with the single 'O' left to its right.

