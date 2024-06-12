NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #101 (Wednesday, June 12 2024)
Need help with Strands #101? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "By the dozen" — isn't immediately obvious, and I found myself really struggling with it.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #101, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #101, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #101.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #101 is... "By the dozen".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A sweet treat".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- ROACH
- HUGS
- COSTED
- PETS
- DICER
- DOUSED
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'D' and ends with 'S'.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's DOUGHNUTS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #101
Drumroll, please...
- JELLY
- CAKE
- HOLE
- POWDERED
- GLAZED
- FROSTED
- CIDER
...and the spangram was DOUGHNUTS.
Strands #101
“By the dozen”
🔵💡🔵💡
🔵🟡🔵🔵
🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. This one was tricky for a non-American! Although doughnuts are sold "by the dozen" in the UK by the likes of Krispy Kreme, most places don't have the same numerical link.
That made it tough, especially when the first word I got - JELLY - is also not what we'd call it in the UK (it would be a "jam doughnut" over here). As a result, I found myself reaching for my first clue, which gave me CAKE, and then another one, which provided HOLE. Huh?
Thankfully, at this point, I'd closed off enough of the board to get the spangram - DOUGHNUTS - and was able to muddle through. I knew POWDERED doughnuts are a thing, so I got that along the bottom, and that left GLAZED to its left as another easy get.
Moving onto the top half, FROSTED was also a word I'd heard in relation to doughnuts, but I can't say we have CIDER ones in the UK, so no wonder I got that last...
That would have been fun if I were more familiar with American doughnut vernacular!
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #100 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.