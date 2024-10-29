NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, October 30 (#507)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 30 for puzzle #507 are easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.1 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #506, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #507. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Upswing

: Upswing 🟩 Green : Things with wheels

: Things with wheels 🟦 Blue : Kinds of tape

: Kinds of tape 🟪 Purple: Retail chains with a letter changed

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a larger hint: Look through your tool box for tape, check out the wheels, consider your graphs and get some shopping in.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #507?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Upswing: Boom, rise, spike, surge

Boom, rise, spike, surge 🟩 Things with wheels: Dolly, rollerblade, skateboard, wagon

Dolly, rollerblade, skateboard, wagon 🟦 Kinds of tape: Duct, electrical, gaffer, packing

Duct, electrical, gaffer, packing 🟪 Retail chains with a letter changed: Best boy, Idea, Kroner, Stables

I got caught in the trap of crew roles on a movie set as I took a strike trying to make gaffer, best boy, dolly and boom happen.

I was able to move on quickly to the green grouping snagging rollerblade, skateboard, wagon and dolly.

Yellow was an easy snag from there with boom, rise, spike and surge.

Here it was finally revealed to me that blue was all about tapes with duct tape, electrical tape, gaffer tape and packing tape. If you're an Adam Savage fan he highly recommends gaffer tape over duct tape every day of the week.

From there we got to the rote fill of slightly tweaked retail chains with Best Bo(u)y, Id(k)ea, Kron(g)er, and Stab(p)les. Cute, I guess.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #506, which had a difficulty rating of 3.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I saw the 3.8 difficulty rating and was admittedly a bit intimidated today and then I saw countryman and Roman. My Shakespeare bells went a ringing. From there it was trying to remember the line from the 'Julius Caesar' play which did take a second.

Here's the line which actually says 'countrymen' not man, spoken by Marc Antony in Act 3: “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears..."

Knocking out blue early helped make this puzzle a bit easier than the rated number.

Green's medical roles stuck out to me, but that may be because I grew up in a medical family. This one had attending, fellow, intern and residents, different levels of doctors from training to career.

We finally get to the yellow grouping here and mint and original made me think of baseball cards. I briefly considered perfect as that can be a rating but decided against it and went with unused and new instead. It worked.

Purple is a fun fill with perfect square, pocket square, Times Square and town square.