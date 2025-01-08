NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, January 8 (#577)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 8 for puzzle #577 is harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #576, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #577. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Pick, Memory, Limb, Biscuit, Trunk, Drumstick, Corn, Branch, Ear, Wing, Stained, Bow, Lincoln, Mallet, Tusk, and Division.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Section

: Section 🟩 Green : Accessories for playing an instrument

: Accessories for playing an instrument 🟦 Blue : Distinctive features of an elephant

: Distinctive features of an elephant 🟪 Purple: Words misspelled in nu metal band names

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get your Warped Tour shirt out for an elephant sized good time playing an instrument in your section.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #577?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Section: Branch, division, limb, wing

Branch, division, limb, wing 🟩 Accessories for playing an instrument: Bow, drumstick, mallet, pick

Bow, drumstick, mallet, pick 🟦 Distinctive Features of an elephant: Ear, memory, trunk, tusk

Ear, memory, trunk, tusk 🟪 Words misspelled in nu metal band names: Biscuit, Corn, Lincoln, Stained

I'm not entirely sure what it says about the music I listened to in middle school but I saw Biscuit and my first thought was Limp Bizkit. I saw corn (Korn) from there and was off to the races. Stained (Stained) stuck out to me though I've never though of them as a nu metal band. It took a second to find Lincoln (Linkin Park) but we got there. The new album with the new singer is great by the way.

I was still thinking music and picked up the green category next when I saw pick and mallet. Bow and drumstick rounded out the list.

Trunk and tusk stuck out to me as elephant bits. I had ear and took a poor strike grabbing limb...instead of memory. An elephant never forgets but I did.

Today, we wrapped up the puzzle wit the yellow grouping of branch, division, limb, and wing.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Vocal music: A cappella, barbershop, doo-wop, madrigal

A cappella, barbershop, doo-wop, madrigal 🟩 A handful of: A few, certain, some, various

A few, certain, some, various 🟦 Book subtitles: A life, a novel, essays, part one

A life, a novel, essays, part one 🟪 ____ is ____ (is____): A deal, a rose, enough, love

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #576, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

We kicked off today by going musical having seen A cappella, barbershop, and doo-wop. I remembered that a madrigal is related to singing but could not recall why its related to the other three. Mostly its because madrigals are sung without instruments. If you didn't know, they are parts songs, usually from the renaissance. Here's an Christmas-y example, which is what I associate them with.

Moving on, the weirdness of a life stuck out to me like it was looking for a title. Which led me to Part one and then a novel. Essays was a quick find there for a Book subtitles.

I wasn't seeing the purple connections, so I knocked out the green grouping with A few, certain, some and various for a "handful of." A stretch.

A deal is a deal, with a rose is a rose, enough is enough and love is love, got us the purple category last.