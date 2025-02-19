NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, February 19 (#619)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 19 for puzzle #619 are a smidge easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on Monday's puzzle, #617, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #619. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Tick, tock, ding, dock, nick, cock, pony, mock, chime, pig, wharf, scratch, lighthouse, cuckoo, dent, and boardwalk.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Structures by the shore

: Structures by the shore 🟩 Green : Small imperfection

: Small imperfection 🟦 Blue : Sounds a cuckoo clock makes

: Sounds a cuckoo clock makes 🟪 Purple: ___ tail

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Tail along to the beach and don't forget your imperfect clock.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #619?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Structures by the shore: Boardwalk, dock, lighthouse, wharf

Boardwalk, dock, lighthouse, wharf 🟩 Small imperfection: Dent, ding, nick, scratch

Dent, ding, nick, scratch 🟦 Sounds a cuckoo clock makes: Chime, cuckoo, tick, tock

Chime, cuckoo, tick, tock 🟪 ____ Tail: Cock, mock, pig, pony

It's February but this puzzle made me pine for a beach vacation.

We start with shore structures like the boardwalk, dock, lighthouse and wharf for our yellow group. All of which may features some scars including dents, dings, nicks and scratches.

Up until this point I was thinking hickory dickory dock, but it didn't quite work, obviously. We are a left with clocks sounds; chime, cuckoo, tick and tock.

The purple category left me wanting a drink with cocktail, mocktail, pigtail and ponytail.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Time off: Break, Leave, Rest, Vacation

Break, Leave, Rest, Vacation 🟩 Follow a meandering course: Curve, Snake, Weave, Wind

Curve, Snake, Weave, Wind 🟦 Bowling results: Double, Spare, Strike, Turkey

Double, Spare, Strike, Turkey 🟪 ___ Fish: Blow, Cat, Gold, Sword

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #617, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I've fallen headfirst into a cross-stitching hyperfixation as of late, so it's little wonder that Snake and Weave were the first clues to jump out at me. I struggled to fill out the rest of the category until I spotted Curve and, after an embarrassing amount of time, it finally hit me that maybe I was reading Wind wrong (like the verb, not the noun — doi).

With Snake out of the way, I started side-eyeing the other animal-related clues to figure out what they could mean beyond the obvious. Once I saw Strike, I knew Turkey had to be about bowling, and Spare and Double were easy enough to snag for the rest of the blue category.

Next came yellow with a little R&R, namely Break, Leave, Rest, and Vacation.

That only left Blow, Cat, Gold, and Sword for the purple category, and I stared at it for a good bit before it finally hit me. Just keep swimming, y'all.