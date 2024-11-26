NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, November 26 (#534)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 26 for puzzle #534 is way easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #533, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #534. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Good things to get at work

: Good things to get at work 🟩 Green : Disregard

: Disregard 🟦 Blue : Kinds of crackers

: Kinds of crackers 🟪 Purple: Featured in "Eloise"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Catch up on some reading while getting a cracker snack so you don't get disregarded at work.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #534?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Good things to get at work: Bonus, equity, promotion, raise

Bonus, equity, promotion, raise 🟩 Disregard: Discount, forget, ignore, overlook

Discount, forget, ignore, overlook 🟦 Kinds of crackers: Animal, club, goldfish, ritz

Animal, club, goldfish, ritz 🟪 Featured in "Eloise": Eloise, plaza, pug, turtle

Today, was easy, relatively, but I'll tell ya, if you have no idea what the purple group is referring to, you're really banking on moving quickly through the other categories.

Fortunately, I had those ones down. Start with bonus and equity, which lead to promotion and raise as good things to get at work.

I considered a hotel group with overlook, ritz and plaza at one point but couldn't find number four. Overlook did lead to ignore, so I was thinking looked down on category which fits discount and slightly forget.

I briefly got stuck here as I had no idea what purple was but club sandwich click in my mind and that lead me to ritz cracker. Not sure why, but I was able to flip it over to the animal cracker and goldfish.

Regarding purple, Eloise and specifically 'Eloise at the Plaza' has existed since the 1950s with the original author Kay Thompson and illustrator Hilary Knight creating four Eloise books. After I finished the puzzle, I looked up the books and nothing. The books look interesting enough. However, if like me, you never stumble across these books as a kid or with your own kids, purple may be a headscratcher for you. Again, happy I was able to knock out the other three groups to make this one the rote fill.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #533, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's puzzle was a tough one, but Alyse managed to kick things off by clearing one of the hardest categories on the board with anchor, bow, bridge, and deck.

After that she got a couple of strikes trying to force score in with the rest of the green category: crowd, flock, host, and sea. All words for large groups, and though score also means "a group of about 20," which might be considered large by some standards, apparently not the Connection Crew's.

Yellow, with earn, score, land, and win, was the second-to-hardest category for me to solve today, which was different. Which only left purple as today's rote fill, which took things to a philosophical level that she wasn't expecting.