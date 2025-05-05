NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, May 6 (#695)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 6 for puzzle #695 are a significantly easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #694, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #695. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Hush, Ribbon, Baby, Toy, Minute, Mockingbird, Game, Razzmatazz, Still, Set, Compact, Peace, Match, Calm, Kidney, and Tournament.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Silence

: Silence 🟩 Green : Tennis competition units

: Tennis competition units 🟦 Blue : Comparatively small

: Comparatively small 🟪 Purple: Starting with synonyms for "tease"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: No kidding, the tennis match is on, hush for a minute.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #695?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Silence: Calm, hush, peace, still

Calm, hush, peace, still 🟩 Tennis competition units: Game, match, set, tournament

Game, match, set, tournament 🟦 Comparatively small: Baby, compact, minute, toy

Baby, compact, minute, toy 🟪 Starting with synonyms for "tease": Kidney, mockingbird, razzmatazz, ribbon

I saw game, set, match to begin with and just had to find the fourth word, which was tournament.

I was stuck on an Operation board game mindset but wasn't quite making it.

So, I knocked out what I thought was yellow with calm, hush, peace and still. Yep. This does knock out the hush little baby mockingbird trap.

My biggest Connections blindspot is seeing any quartet where you need remove chunks of the given words to find the real group. It's never the way I think as I solve these puzzles. I hate them, so I spent a little longer than I wanted trying to figure out where razzmatazz went.

Anyhow, I nabbed baby, compact, minute, and toy as mini things.

And we ended with the tease synonyms hidden in words for purple. Kidney, mockingbird, razzmatazz, and ribbon.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Glide: Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float

Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float 🟩 Associated with Count Dracula: Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang

Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang 🟦 Stop changing: Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle

Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle 🟪 Things that are long and cylindrical: Baton, Cigar, Hoagie, Torpedo

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #694, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

My eyes were first drawn to Flatten and Plateau today, which sent me on a hunt for other leveling words. Once I saw Level, I knew I was on the right track, and I scooped up Settle to finish off the blue category.

After that I had a hunch that Fang and Bat had to be related, and started looking for other vampire-related words. I thought Castle and Cape were a bit of a stretch, so you can imagine my surprise when, instead of striking out, I scooped up the green category.

That meant only the hardest and easiest categories remained. Hoagie and Torpedo were throwing me for a loop, so I ignored them in favor of finding other synonyms to Coast and Drift. Together with Cruise and Float is how I got yellow.

That only left purple as today's rote fill once again with Baton, Cigar, Hoagie, and Torpedo.