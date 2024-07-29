NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, July 30 (#415)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on July 29 for puzzle #415 are significantly easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #414, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #415. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Peachy keen

: Peachy keen 🟩 Green : Provide more details

: Provide more details 🟦 Blue : Ability to do something well

: Ability to do something well 🟪 Purple: Group of buildings

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Follow the words down the angle for your first category. After that, consider what a flock of buildings is, and expound if needed. Finally, is the talent there?

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #415?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Peach keen: Neat, nifty, super, swell

Neat, nifty, super, swell 🟩 Provide more details: Elaborate, expand, explain, specifiy

Elaborate, expand, explain, specifiy 🟦 Ability to do something well: Facility, flair, gift, knack

Facility, flair, gift, knack 🟪 Group of buildings: Block, complex, compound, development

It is rare that a Connections puzzle has a clue line up, which is partly why I think today's grid is rated so easy.

The yellow category can be found in a diagonal row from the first corner word down to the last bottom corner. So, finding should neat, nifty, super and swell was quick.

I did get caught by the facility trap when putting together the purple category of block, complex, compound and development. I skipped block in favor of facility, which I think could also be described as a group of buildings.

As we do here, providing more details with elaborate, expand, explain and specify was a quick spot once the grid settles.

Finally, I got to the rote fill of words that mean talent with facility, flair, gift and knack. Something of a repeat considering they did a similar category last week but swapped out facility for faculty. If I recall correctly, gift and flair were also in that one.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #414, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

With the Olympics currently in full swing, today's yellow category was a snap. Coliseum and Arena were easy enough, and while I thought Court may fit in there somewhere too, once that was ruled out then Bowl and Dome were the only clear choices left.

The green category came next. Once I realized Alley, Court, and Drive had nothing to do with sports, I started heading on the right path.

The blue and purple categories stumped me today. Libra made me think of zodiac signs, but with fish being the only other possible contender for that category, that quickly went out the window. Complicating things further was the fact that I had no clue what a Solfege was. I can appreciate the double meaning for both though, it's really clever. Too clever for me, womp womp.