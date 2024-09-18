NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, September 19 (#466)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 18 for puzzle #466 are barely a step more difficult than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #465, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #466. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Prefix meaning "very"

: Prefix meaning "very" 🟩 Green : Kinds of parties

: Kinds of parties 🟦 Blue: PBS shows

PBS shows 🟪 Purple: Places in France

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: If you watch PBS start there then hit up the party scene before looking for words that mean "very" before planning your next trip to France.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #466?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Prefix meaning "very": Extra, hyper, over, super

Extra, hyper, over, super 🟩 Kinds of parties: Birthday, cocktail, dinner, surprise

Birthday, cocktail, dinner, surprise 🟦 PBS shows: Frontline, Masterpiece, Nature, Nova

Frontline, Masterpiece, Nature, Nova 🟪 Places in France: Angers, Champagne, Nice, Reunion

I had fun with today's puzzle, it's been a good week so far.

For today, I snagged the green category first with birthday, cocktail, dinner and surprise parties. Birthday and cocktail were the two that stuck out first.

I grew up on a mixture of Nickelodeon and PBs, so seeing Masterpiece and Nova I was immediately in mind of the public station. So for me, it was quick work wrapping up the blue category with Frontline and Nature.

I had an idea of what the purple category was now but it wasn't fitting with the leftover words. Thus, I snagged extra, hyper, over and super for prefixes.

Purple is places in France with Angers (a city southwest of Paris between Le Mans and Nantes. Champagne, of course, is the region known for the namesake grape-based alcohol.

Nice, pronounced more like Niece, is a lovely beach town on the Mediterranean close to the Italian border. I recommend it.

Reunion is the place that stuck out to me because I had never heard of it, hence my confusion earlier. Blame colonialism. Reunion is an island east of Madagascar off the coast of eastern Africa. It's been settled by French subjects since the 17th century, allegedly, the island was uninhabited prior to the arrival of the French. It is also technically part of the eurozone and maintained as a region of France.

Really feels like a learning week.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #465, which had a difficulty rating of 3.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today was interesting, or at least I had fun with it.

We started the day with the yellow category as I saw stoop and porch right away. Deck and yard were easy to pick from there.

For a second, I wasn't trying to include blooper, but I did see highlight and sizzle. Nothing else really fit the category I was putting together which got me to blooper and demo for reels and the blue.

For the purple category which I got third I took a very silly strike. I realized that the category was cartoon dogs minus the letter Y. So, I had Goof(y), Snoop(y) and Droop(y) right away. However, for some insane reason I tried to put dope the group and in my mind I was picturing Droopy Dog even though I already hid him in the list.

After that moment, I dropped dope for Lad to get Lad(y).

The green category was obvious early on with info, dish and scoop, but I had never read the inside scoop definition of dope before. In my mind, dope means drugs (specifically weed), cool, stupid, or smeared as in covered (which I believe is an art thing).

Oxford also has "information about a subject," "treated with drugs," and "add an impurity to a semiconductor."

Always nice to learn a little something new.