NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, February 6 (#606)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 6 for puzzle #606 get much easier compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #605, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #606. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Great, Lamp, Dizzy, Giraffe, Count, Light, Noble, Faint, Guitar, Duke, Cab, Grand, Soft, Bottle, Lofty and Mild.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Delicate

: Delicate 🟩 Green : Magnanimous

: Magnanimous 🟦 Blue : Things with necks

: Things with necks 🟪 Purple: First names in jazz

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Put on a delicate jazz record for a grand time.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #606?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Delicate: Faint, light, mild, soft

Faint, light, mild, soft 🟩 Magnanimous: Grand, great, lofty, noble

Grand, great, lofty, noble 🟦 Things with necks: Bottle, giraffe, guitar, lamp

Bottle, giraffe, guitar, lamp 🟪 First names in jazz: Cab, Count, Dizzy, Duke

I try to find the purples first in every puzzle but often tend to only really do it on the ones rated 2. Today's 2.5 jumped out to me because I saw Duke and Cab and immediately thought Jazz. Took a second from there to find Dizzy and Count. Here are their full names if you weren't familiar: Cab Calloway, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, and Duke Ellington.

I saw bottle and guitar and was thinking of the curvy shape. Lamp stuck out from there. Spent a minute looking at the other words before settling on giraffe to make my idea work. Still got it, but was not thinking of necks.

Grand, great, lofty and noble stuck out to me from there for the green category.

Which left yellow as our delicate rote fill with faint, light, mild, and soft.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Parts of a compensation package: Bonus, insurance, salary, vacation

Bonus, insurance, salary, vacation 🟩 Indication: Flag, giveaway, sign, tell

Flag, giveaway, sign, tell 🟦 Things to do with a deck of cards: Cut, deal, fan, shuffle

Cut, deal, fan, shuffle 🟪 What "bill" might refer to: Banknote, beak, invoice, William

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #605, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Feels like the Connections has a gambling theme this week. I noticed when I saw cut and deal and thought cards. Shuffle and fan were quick finds from there.

From there I was starting at William trying to see what it fit with when "Bill" popped into my mind. That clicked it and banknote, beak and invoice followed soon after.

For some reason, green and yellow were not clicking for me.

Eventually, flag and sign hit it. Tell and giveaway seemed to fit unlocking green.

Which left bonus, insurance, salary and vacation for yellow. Not sure why that was hiding from me but that's how it went today.