NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 16 for puzzle #644 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #643, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #644. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Monster, Tarot, Library, Group, Draconian, Debut, Constellation, Zodiac, Collection, Seven, Ballet, Hydrant, Leonardo, Cluster, Psycho, and Rapport

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Sharp protrusion

: Sharp protrusion 🟩 Green : Ending with silent 'T'

: Ending with silent 'T' 🟦 Blue : Serial killer movies

: Serial killer movies 🟪 Purple: Starting with constellations

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Keep one eye open and the other aimed at the stars to rustle up these clues.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #644?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Bunch: Cluster, Collection, Constellation, Group

Cluster, Collection, Constellation, Group 🟩 Ending with silent 't': Ballet, Debut, Rapport, Tarot

Ballet, Debut, Rapport, Tarot 🟦 Serial Killer Movies: Monster, Psycho, Seven, Zodiac

Monster, Psycho, Seven, Zodiac 🟪 Starting with constellations: Draconian, Hydrant, Leonardo, Library

Today's clues threw me for a loop at first but I noticed a lot of synonyms for a bundle of things so I kicked things off with Cluster, Collection, Constellation, and Group to scoop up the yellow category.

I stumbled upon the blue category after I realized the connection between Monster, Psycho and Zodiac and took a stab (haha get it?) with Seven, the only movie I didn't recognize of the bunch.

After that came the purple category, which I'm surprised I got considering I almost never get these kinds of categories. Draconian, Hydrant, Leonardo, and Library just seemed so random that I ended up staring at them long enough to realize it wasn't the words themselves, but rather what they began with that was the connection.

That left the green category as today's rote fill with Ballet, Debut, Rapport, and Tarot.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Sharp protrusion: Barb, bristle, needle, spine

Barb, bristle, needle, spine 🟩 Features of stringed instruments: Bridge, neck, peg, string

Bridge, neck, peg, string 🟦 Litigation verbs: Charge, move, serve, sue

Charge, move, serve, sue 🟪 In "Star Light, Star Bright": May, might, tonight, wish

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #643, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I never believe the Connections puzzles when the answer is a string of words making a sentence.

Still, I saw tonight and wish and immediately thought, "I wish I may, I wish I might." So, I added may and might and turned it in on a lark. A correct one that nabbed me the purple group.

Up next, I snagged the green category with bridge, neck, peg and string. My thought was guitar, but stringed instruments in general works.

Despite watching Suits LA in support of a friend who works on the show, I was not connecting the litigation verbs of charge, move, serve and sue. Instead, I got the yellow spiky group with barb, bristle, needle and spin.

And then we wrapped it up with the blue quartet.