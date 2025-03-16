NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)

News
By published

Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak

NYTimes Connections
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 16 for puzzle #644 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #643, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #644. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

The New York Times Connections puzzle on March 16, 2025

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Monster, Tarot, Library, Group, Draconian, Debut, Constellation, Zodiac, Collection, Seven, Ballet, Hydrant, Leonardo, Cluster, Psycho, and Rapport

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

  • 🟨 Yellow: Sharp protrusion
  • 🟩 Green: Ending with silent 'T'
  • 🟦 Blue: Serial killer movies
  • 🟪 Purple: Starting with constellations

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Keep one eye open and the other aimed at the stars to rustle up these clues.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #644?

Drumroll, please...

  • 🟨 Bunch: Cluster, Collection, Constellation, Group
  • 🟩 Ending with silent 't': Ballet, Debut, Rapport, Tarot
  • 🟦 Serial Killer Movies: Monster, Psycho, Seven, Zodiac
  • 🟪 Starting with constellations: Draconian, Hydrant, Leonardo, Library

Today's clues threw me for a loop at first but I noticed a lot of synonyms for a bundle of things so I kicked things off with Cluster, Collection, Constellation, and Group to scoop up the yellow category.

I stumbled upon the blue category after I realized the connection between Monster, Psycho and Zodiac and took a stab (haha get it?) with Seven, the only movie I didn't recognize of the bunch.

After that came the purple category, which I'm surprised I got considering I almost never get these kinds of categories. Draconian, Hydrant, Leonardo, and Library just seemed so random that I ended up staring at them long enough to realize it wasn't the words themselves, but rather what they began with that was the connection.

That left the green category as today's rote fill with Ballet, Debut, Rapport, and Tarot.

Yesterday's Connections answers

  • 🟨 Sharp protrusion: Barb, bristle, needle, spine
  • 🟩 Features of stringed instruments: Bridge, neck, peg, string
  • 🟦 Litigation verbs: Charge, move, serve, sue
  • 🟪 In "Star Light, Star Bright": May, might, tonight, wish

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #643, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I never believe the Connections puzzles when the answer is a string of words making a sentence.

Still, I saw tonight and wish and immediately thought, "I wish I may, I wish I might." So, I added may and might and turned it in on a lark. A correct one that nabbed me the purple group.

Up next, I snagged the green category with bridge, neck, peg and string. My thought was guitar, but stringed instruments in general works.

Despite watching Suits LA in support of a friend who works on the show, I was not connecting the litigation verbs of charge, move, serve and sue. Instead, I got the yellow spiky group with barb, bristle, needle and spin.

And then we wrapped it up with the blue quartet.

See more Gaming News
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 9 (#637)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 13 (#641)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 11 (#639)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 1 (#629)
Latest in Gaming
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
More about gaming
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2

New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
NYT Strands on a cellphone

NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
In court in Dedham, Massachusetts. (From left) Attorney Emily Little, Karen Read and attorney David Yannetti
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere online
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 teardown reveals familiar repairability pain points
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price leak is bad news for budget-conscious buyers
Electric State; Moana; I&#039;m Still Here
5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, and more
Joaquin Phoenix as Beau in Beau is Afraid
Joaquin Phoenix's divisive dark comedy arrives on Max — and I can't stop thinking about it
Paramount Plus app on a phone next to popcorn
5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes