NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, August 11 (#427)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 11 for puzzle #427 is much easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.0 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #426, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #427. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Large boat

: Large boat 🟩 Green : All-time great

: All-time great 🟦 Blue : Regarding

: Regarding 🟪 Purple: Homophones of body features

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle has a fair bit of wordplay involved. Think of the Olympics going on across the pond.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #427?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Large boat: Barge, craft, ship, vessel

Barge, craft, ship, vessel 🟩 All-time great: Best, champ, GOAT, legend

Best, champ, GOAT, legend 🟦 Regarding: About, concerning, on, toward

About, concerning, on, toward 🟪 Homophones of body features: Hare, I, mussel, naval

Yellow was a breeze for me today. Having grown up near the largest Navy base in the world, I've heard just about every name there is for a boat, so Ship, Vessel, Craft, and Barge were easy enough to connect.

After that came green. The Olympics going on in Paris right now had my mind on the gold, so Best and Champ stuck out. Legend came next, and then GOAT after I realized they meant the acronym for Great of All Time and not the four-legged variety.

Then I went about solving the blue category. I thought I might be connected in some way to About and On. Maybe something with parts of speech? But on my second guess, I got it right once I folded in Concerning and Toward.

Purple was a rote fill after that, and while I didn't guess the category, I can appreciate the wordplay.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #426, which had a difficulty rating of 3.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I managed to go down the line with yesterday's puzzle, which always puts a little extra pep in my step. Maybe I've been working too hard, because I got the blue category damn near instantly with Edge, Office, Times, and Windows.

With my mind on workplace tools already, the green category easily came next. I've spent more time functioning, operating, running and working Microsoft products than I care to admit.

With the yellow category, I was staring down Devil and Mars for a long time second-guessing myself. "Surely it's not just...things that are red...right?" was my line of thinking. But sometimes it really is that simple.

Purple was the rote fill today with Blonde, Jobs, Milk, and Vice, which is good because I've only seen two of those movies.