NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, April 26 (#685)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 26 for puzzle #685 are much harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #684, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #685. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Glen, Gary, Ross, Color, Hope, Hollow, Shade, Lube, Dell, Dole, Genre, Tone, Hue, Dre, Dale, and Marley.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Tint

: Tint 🟩 Green : Valley

: Valley 🟦 Blue : Bobs

: Bobs 🟪 Purple: Color anagrams

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Paint with Bob a nice colorful little valley.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #685?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Tint: Color, hue, shade, tone

Color, hue, shade, tone 🟩 Valley: Dale, dell, glen, hollow

Dale, dell, glen, hollow 🟦 Bobs: Dole, Hope, Marley, Ross

Dole, Hope, Marley, Ross 🟪 Color anagrams: Dre, gary, genre, lube

I got going with the Bobs thanks to Marley which lead me to Bob Dole, I don't know why. Then I got Ross and Hope.

I saw tints next with color, hue, shade, and tone.

Dale and glen stuck out to me next, which led to dell and hollow. I was thinking forests forgetting that all of those are technically valleys.

And we ended with color anagrams; dre (red), gary (gray), genre (green), and lube (blue).

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Gum flavors: Bubblegum, cinnamon, menthol, wintergreen

Bubblegum, cinnamon, menthol, wintergreen 🟩 Starting point: Catalyst, launchpad, spark, springboard

Catalyst, launchpad, spark, springboard 🟦 Great American Songbook songs: Autumn leaves, summertime, unforgettable, witchcraft

Autumn leaves, summertime, unforgettable, witchcraft 🟪 ____ Tube: Fallopian, inner, test, vacuum

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #684, which had a difficulty rating of 2.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I ended the day with what I think should have been the true purple group but we'll get to that.

Meanwhile, I started the day with the actual purple quartet of tubes; fallopian, inner, test and vacuum.

I saw the green and yellow groups near simultaneously and wasn't sure which four went with which color. I guessed gum flavors for green with bubblegum, cinnamon, menthol and wintergreen, twas yellow.

Which made green the starting points of catalyst, launchpad, spark and springboard.

And we ended with Autumn Leaves, Summertime, Unforgettable and Witchcraft. Apparently, all four are part of the Great American Songbook. Perhaps at some point I've heard of this catalogue but it wasn't available to me today and I had no clue what tied that those four together.

For me, this blue group should have been the purple category as it was the hardest one. Perhaps though I'm not jazz or showtune inclined enough to know that one and it's actually more common than I'm aware of.