NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, January 17 (#586)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 17 for puzzle #586 climbs the a steep mountain in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #584, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #586. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Hit, Opera, Banger, Rosebud, Pepperoni, Bop, Edge, Link, Tap, Contrabass, Brat, Safari, Autoharp, Chrome, Knock, and Sausage.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Frankfurter

: Frankfurter 🟩 Green : Strike

: Strike 🟦 Blue : Web browsers

: Web browsers 🟪 Purple: Ending with beer brands

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Grab a beer and a dog while surfing the web for some hits.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #586?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Frankfurter: Banger, brat, link, sausage

Banger, brat, link, sausage 🟩 Strike: Bop, hit, knock tap

Bop, hit, knock tap 🟦 Web browsers: Chrome, Edge, Opera, Safari

Chrome, Edge, Opera, Safari 🟪 Ending with beer brands: Autoharp, Contrabass, Pepperoni, Rosebud

Surprisingly the difficulty today comes in the form of traps rather than difficult connections.

I found that out when I fell for the hit songs trap of bop, hit and banger. Nothing else fit with that list though. I was able to recalibrate with knock and tap for the green group.

Quickly locked down web browsers with Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari.

From there I took a quick strike when I comboed banger, brat, sausage and pepperoni. Link was the next one and I took a couple of strikes trying to figure out which one to swap with.

I was not seeing the beer brands for the purple group. But there they are in autoharp, contrabass, pepperoni, and rosebud.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Buying and selling: Business, commerce, market, trade

Business, commerce, market, trade 🟩 Installed on a wall: Baseboard, outlet, sconce, switch

Baseboard, outlet, sconce, switch 🟦 Spy: Agent, asset, mole, plant

Agent, asset, mole, plant 🟪 ____ Rat: Gym, mall, pack, rug

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #585, which had a difficulty rating of 2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Since today was a two I tried to knock out the purple category first and ended up grabbing blue first instead, whoops.

Agent, asset, mole and plant stuck out to me as spycraft. Made me want to watch some James Bond.

Redeemed myself with purple second when I figured out the green category and saw rug by itself. For some reason the cartoon rug rats popped into my mind. Quickly moved over to pack (rat) which lead to gym (rat) and ended with mall (rat), a Kevin Smith movie that mostly holds up, kinda.

Then we snagged the green categories and baseboard, outlet, sconce and switch which are all installed on walls.

And I ended with business, commerce, market and trade which I thought would be titled retail, but buying and selling works as well.