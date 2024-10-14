Here's the Black Friday-worthy Nintendo Switch game deals I'm adding to my cart — Mario, Zelda and more

We're still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but there are great deals on Nintendo Switch games happening right now. I recommend picking these deals on some of the best Switch games now to beat the rush.

Right now The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is $54 at Amazon, a small but significant discount on the latest game in the series. I'm also adding Rune Factory 3 Special for $23 at Amazon to my cart to continue the fun after spending well over a hundred hours in Rune Factory 4 last summer.

Keep scrolling to see the best Switch deals I've found from across the web in the U.S. and the U.K., too. Plus, check out the best early Black Friday laptop deals.

Best Nintendo Switch deals (U.S.)

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Rune Factory 3 Special: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

Fans of Stardew Valley won't want to miss this farming RPG hybrid. Build your farm, start a family, and explore treacherous dungeons in this modern remake of a beloved classic.

Price check: $23 @ Best Buy

Cuphead: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Try your best to beat 200 fast paced levels in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. Each course is physics based, meaning you'll need to roll, tilt and turn your character with precision to make it through. You can play each level alone or with friends through local or online multiplayer, and there are even customization options to dress up your favorite monkey in style.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $50 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Price check: $53 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

This is a relatively small discount, but given Echoes of Wisdom only landed just a few days ago, it's worth shouting out all the same. The latest Zelda game sees the titular Princess setting off on her own full adventure for the first time, wielding the power of "Echoes" of items and monsters from throughout the realm to save Hyrule from a series of mysterious rifts.

Best Switch deals (U.K.)

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was £39 now £27 @ Amazon

Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was £49 now £36 @ Currys

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Super Mario Maker 2: was £49 now £37 @ Currys

If you're getting through Mario games faster than Nintendo can make them, then this is the game for you. Build your own levels in the style of several different 2D Mario games, share them online and then test out others.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was £49 now £44 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for £5 off its usual price, but this is still fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was £59 now £44 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.