Lenovo Legion Go gets more Nintendo Switch-like with a bevy of new accessories

Lenovo's Legion Go handheld gaming PC is already a versatile device, and the company is introducing a lineup of new accessories to expand options for gaming. Spotted by our sister site, Windows Central, Lenovo announced an official line of Legion Go accessories that make the Legion Go more Nintendo Switch-esque.

The Legion Go is already one of the best handheld gaming consoles, and we have to say these new accessories seem to have wallet-friendly pricing as well.

The accessories range from alternate input methods like a wireless keyboard to a USB-C docking station and a pair of monitors.

Accessories for days

Lenovo looks to be releasing at least seven new Legion Go expansions. Here's the breakdown of what they are, their price and when they'll be available, as it appears not everything launches at the same time:

Lenovo Legion Go USB Type-C Docking Station: The docking station may be the most exciting accessory as it introduces a Lenovo-designed docking station for the Legion Go. We're all for anything that makes gaming PC more Switch-like. It features a USB-C port with 100W charging. A second USB-C port has an integrated cable connecting to the Legion Go's USB-C port. There are also two USB-A 3.0 ports, an ethernet jack and an HDMI 2.0 port that is supposed to support up to 4K resolution at 60 HZ. The dock is now available on the Lenovo website for $64.99; as of this writing, a Lenovo sale has it down to $58.79 .

Lenovo Legion Go Controller Charging Connector: Speaking of Nintendo Switch ideas, the Legion Go already features a controller that can disconnect from the body for wireless play, something most other handheld PCs don't offer. The new charging connection mirrors the Nintendo JoyCons by turning it into a singular controller when disconnected. It comes with a built-in battery and has a USB-C port for charging. The Controller Charging Connection isn't expected to launch until October 2024, with a price of $49.99.

Lenovo Legion Go Carrying Case: The Legion Go has been out for almost a year, and it's somewhat surprising that it didn't launch with a native carrying case. This new one from Lenovo is a hard shell with a dual zipper and a pocket for storing accessories like a portable keyboard — the Legion Go Carrying Case launches in December 2024 at $29.99.

Lenovo Legion Go Joysticks & Joystick Caps: For those who prefer more choices regarding controllers, Lenovo offers swappable joysticks in four colors, each with four different kinds of caps. Lenovo describes them as featuring "extra grippy textured material." The swappable joysticks should be available in November 2024, starting at $9.99 .

Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard: While announced with other Legion Go accessories, this compact keyboard is just meant for the handheld PC. It's a 75% keyboard weighing only 180g that can connect and switch between up to three devices via Bluetooth. It should appear with the joysticks in November 2024 for $39.99

Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 and R32qc-30 Gaming Monitors: Like the keyboard, the new monitors aren't meant solely for the Legion Go. Both should make using the Legion Go a better experience when you want to switch to dock mode. They are nearly identical in features, differing in screen size (27-inches and 32-inches) and price. Both monitors claim a 180Hz refresh rate and a .5ms response time. Both feature a 1500R curve, dual 3W speakers, two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. The 32-inch model should be available in October 2024 for $319.99, while the 27-inch version launches later in December for $269.99.

As we said, the Legion Go is already a fairly versatile device, and Lenovo appears determined to make it even more so with this new lineup of accessories.

It seems to separate their gaming handheld from the pack as other manufacturers don't appear to have as many peripherals or company-made accessories.

The Controller Charging Connector, combined with the new dock, makes the Legion Go an exciting prospect when you don't want to carry around the device but don't necessarily want to game at your desk. Lenovo appears to be making the Legion Go a legitimate mobile PC with its new keyboard and monitors.

