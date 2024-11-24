Forget Steam Deck — Asus ROG Ally X is $100 off right now in killer Black Friday deal

Where are the Steam Deck Black Friday deals? It’s a question I’m asked a lot, but let me answer it with another question — what if there were better PC gaming handhelds available for cheaper?

That’s what I’ve found. Right now, the Asus ROG Ally X is down to $699 at Best Buy . That is a huge $100 saving on my favorite gaming handheld. But that’s not the only Steam Deck killer on sale, because the standard ROG Ally is $150 off and the Lenovo Legion Go is a whopping $200 off !

Asus ROG Ally X: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Learning the lessons from the first ROG Ally, Asus created an absolute monster with the Ally X — packing that same stellar AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, a massive 24GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and (the most important upgrade) a gigantic 70Wh battery for vastly longer gaming sessions.

Asus ROG Ally: was $659 now $499 at Best Buy Don’t count out the older ROG Ally, as this $150 saving does make this impressively strong when it comes to price to performance. With the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, you can get similar framerates to the higher-specced system above. However, the battery is significantly smaller.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $499 at Best Buy This is a massive saving on the device that merges a PC gaming handheld with Nintendo Switch-esque versatility, thanks to those detachable controllers. Other strengths of this machine include a larger 8.8-inch QHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a decently sized 49Wh battery.

With these, you’re getting impressively powerful systems. But let’s address the elephant in the room — something that we've said in our Asus ROG Ally X, Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go reviews.

As Tony Polanco says better than anyone, Windows “absolutely sucks on a handheld.” And there’s truth to that — Asus and Lenovo have tried hard to workaround this with their own launcher apps, but Windows interactions on a small screen are fiddly and can be annoying.

But I have a fix that makes me confident in calling these Steam Deck killers. Bazzite is a handy tool to install SteamOS on these Windows gaming handhelds. And as I found out in my own testing , not only is it a better UI to use, games perform better and the battery life gets better than running Windows.

So rather than waiting for Steam Deck to get a discount, just get one of these and turn them into a better Steam Deck.