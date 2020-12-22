AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Are Apple’s headphones worth it?

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4? There’s no shortage of over-ear, active noise-cancelling headphones to choose from. But while the AirPods Max are the newest and shiniest, they also come with a high $549 price tag.

Next to the $339 Bose 700 and the $278 Sony WH-1000XM4, the AirPods Max have a lot of work to do if they’re to justify that investment. To find out if they can, we’ve put all three pairs of headphones head-to-head in a battle of price, design and features, to see which pair is the best wireless headphones for you.

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Specs compared

Apple AirPods Max Bose 700 Sony WH-1000XM4 Price $549 $339 $278 Size 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches 8 x 6.5 x 2 inches 9.94 x 3.03 x 7.27 inches Weight 13.6 ounches 8.95 ounces 9.7 ounces Battery life 20 hours (ANC on) 20 hours (ANC on) 30 hours (ANC on), 38 hours (ANC off) Companion app Yes Yes Yes Special features Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, automatic EQ adjustment, 3D audio, smart controls, Siri support Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adjustable ANC and EQ, smart controls, tri-digital assistant support, multipoint technology Active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adjustable ANC and EQ, smart controls, tri-digital assistant support, multipoint technology

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This is an easy win for the WH-1000XM4. Not only are they cheaper than the Bose 700 but they’re also nearly half — yes, half — the price of the AirPods Max.

It’s also unlikely that you’ll see many AirPods Max discounts in the foreseeable future, unless you count a potential deal when buying the upcoming iPhone 13. Both the Bose and Sony headphones, by contrast, have been out long enough to drop in price fairly regularly.

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Design

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods Max earn back some points for their design, which goes for an agreeably luxurious aluminum and mesh fabric build with memory foam earcup padding. Recycling the digital crown from the Apple Watch was a clever move, granting a tactile and nicely granular volume control than touch controls or small, flat buttons might.

Of course, the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 are hardly ugly, and the former in particular cuts a very modern figure with largely metal construction. All three are also comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, though it’s worth noting that the AirPods Max are the heaviest of the bunch. You might want to factor that in if you want a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to wear while exercising.

Also beware that there’s no 3.5mm jack on the AirPods Max, unlike on their other two. This means that if you want to switch to a wired connection, you’ll need to drop another $35 on Apple’s Lightning-to-3.5mm cable, bringing the total cost to $584.

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Sound quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

We’ll give a full appraisal of the AirPods Max audio quality in our upcoming review, though the early word is that they sound great. Perhaps not $549 great, but they do have Apple’s Spatial Audio feature (last seen on the AirPods Pro) which can create a stronger surround sound effect.

The Bose and Sony headphones don’t have an equivalent party trick, but still sound rich and detailed on both counts. The Bose 700 aim for a balanced, neutral sound signature while the Sony WH-1000XM4 are more bassy and boomy, though you can tweak this in the accompanying app.

There are no manual EQ controls for the AirPods Max, but Apple dances around this with its Adaptive EQ feature: essentially, the AirPods Max can analyze the fit and seal of the earcups and dynamically adjust the mids and treble for better acoustic performance on the fly using computational audio.

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Noise cancellation

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

In our testing, the Bose 700’s active noise cancelling is slightly more effective than that of the Sony WH-1000XM4 when it comes to shutting out ambient noises. Both work great, though it will be interesting to see whether the AirPods Pro can beat this benchmark.

All three pairs of headphones also have “transparency” modes, which repurpose the onboard microphones normally used to create the silencing effect to help you hear the world around you without needing to take the headphones off. This comes in handy when you’re navigating busy streets or need to speak to someone briefly, so it’s good to see it included on the AirPods Max, Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 alike.

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Battery life

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

The AirPods Max and Bose 700 are in a dead heat on battery life, both being rated for 20 hours of playback. That’s not bad but nowhere near the longevity of the Sony WH-1000XM4, which can go for 30 hours with noise cancellation enabled and up to 38 hours with it switched off.

Sony’s headphones recharge faster too. 10 minutes of charging an empty pair will grant 5 hours of listening time; Apple, meanwhile, quotes 1.5 hours of playback from a 5-minute charge, and the Bose 700 offer 3.5 hours of playback from 15 minutes. Even if we assume the AirPods Max can maintain their quick charge speeds over longer periods, which is unlikely, the WH-1000XM4 still take the win.

AirPods Max vs. Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Outlook

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

It’s possible that the AirPods Max could sound so good, and have such effective noise cancelling and Spatial Audio features, that you could feasibly spend $549 on them and still be happy. They're already competitive on design and specs, even if there are some odd omissions like the 3.5mm jack.

Still, when it comes to choosing the best headphones overall, we’d wager that the Sony WH-1000XM4 keep holds of the crown. These can go toe-to-toe with the Bose 700 on sound quality, design and comfort, while beating them handily on affordability and battery life. Considering how good the Bose 700 are, that leaves the AirPods Max with an enormous hill to climb.