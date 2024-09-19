How to watch 'Welcome to Chippendales' online — stream the steamy true crime saga from anywhere

What’s rarely mentioned about the American Dream is that it all-too-often ends in abject misery, but even by the usual cautionary standards, the rise and fall of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) was jaw-droppingly, pants-poppingly lurid.

Here's how to watch "Welcome to Chippendales" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Banerjee left Mumbai for L.A. with one desire: to make something of himself. And so he traded up his first vehicle, a Mobil gas station, for a backgammon club, and eventually a nightclub that would shortly thereafter become one of the most famous venues in the world off the back of a simple idea that had never been implemented before, male strippers.

15 years after reinventing the club as Chippendales, Banerjee would hang himself in a prison cell, where he'd been awaiting sentencing for the murder-for-hire of Chippendales choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). And they weren't the only lives lost in this mindless pursuit of money and power.

Arson and bounties being his preferred methods of corporate sabotage shows just how warped by success Banerjee became, because in spite of it all, he knew it could never be enough. Below, we explain where to watch "Welcome to Chippendales" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Welcome to Chippendales' free online

"Welcome to Chippendales" will be free to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers in the U.K. from Thursday, September 19. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'Welcome to Chippendales' from anywhere

Just because ITVX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Welcome to Chippendales" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Watch 'Welcome to Chippendales' in the U.S.

All eight episodes of "Welcome to Chippendales" are already available to stream in full on Hulu in the U.S., where the series debuted in November 2022. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Welcome to Chippendales' in Canada, Australia and the Rest of the World

"Welcome to Chippendales" is available to stream, in its entirety, on Disney Plus in most major territories outside the U.S..

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99/month.

For a limited time, you can grab your first three months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month. Offer ends September 27, 2024.

If you're a Brit away from home on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, choosing U.K. from the list of servers, and heading to ITVX.

'Welcome to Chippendales' cast

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee

Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia

Annaleigh Ashford as Irene

Juliette Lewis as Denise

Quentin Plair as Otis

Andrew Rannells as Bradford

Robin de Jesus as Ray

Spencer Boldman as Lance

