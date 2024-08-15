Two part documentary "The Kingdom: The World’s Most Powerful Prince" explores the astonishing rise of Saudi Arabia ruler Mohammed bin Salman (aka MBS). On the way, he has outwitted his rivals, shown a ruthless streak, and made his mark on the world stage in what must surely be the ultimate 'Game of Thrones'.

Here's how to watch "The Kingdom: The World’s Most Powerful Prince" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Kingdom: The World’s Most Powerful Prince' dates, time, channel U.K. date and time: "The Kingdom: The World’s Most Powerful Prince" premieres on BBC Two on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The heart of this documentary lies in its access to friends and advisers. Western spies and diplomats with first hand knowledge share their experience of a modernizing young Prince (allowing women to drive) who refuses to tolerate internal dissent (an alleged role in the death of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was brutally murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul).

Part two focuses on four days in the autumn of 2017 during which bin Salman bought the most expensive painting in the world (Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi); announced the construction of a vast glass city – the biggest infrastructure project in history – and launched an anti-corruption drive that involved the detention of 200 of the wealthiest men in the country, who were then forced to give back billions of dollars he said they owed.

'The Kingdom: The World’s Most Powerful Prince' episode guide

Episode 1: Game of Thrones

Explores the tension between the desire of MBS to reform one of the most conservative countries in the world and his seeming willingness to suppress opposition mercilessly.

Episode 2: Kingdom Come

Carries on to from the first episode to examine his impulse to liberalize and the response to internal dissent. It also takes in four significant weeks in 2017 when MBS went on an incredible spending spree.