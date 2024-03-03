How to watch 'The Regime' online and from anywhere: Release date, TV channels, cast

Writer, exec producer and showrunner Will Tracy ("Succession", "The Menu") will not have struggled for inspiration when creating "The Regime". Despite the lessons of the 1930s, right-wing demagogues, populists and autocratic leaders suddenly seem to be all the rage once more. Fortunately for Tracy, they also lend themselves to biting political satire. Here's how to watch "The Regime" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Regime' streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "The Regime" starts on Sunday, March 3.

► Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — Max

• AUS — Binge (7-day trial) From Monday, March 4.

• CAN — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN risk-free

You can imagine the fun the writers had whilst creating Chancellor Elena Vernham. First, you take some Eva Perón, the former first lady of Argentina, and mix with equal measures of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump before adding a sizable dollop of vintage mid-1980s Margaret Thatcher and pouring it into a baking tray with the essence of Hungarian wannabe hard man Victor Orbán.

When all that is done, you garnish with a pinch of Liz Truss for extra comedy value and hand the creation to Kate Winslet to make it all work. And work it does...

Taking its most obvious cue from Armando Iannucci's 2017 film "Death of Stalin", Tracy's 6 episode mini-series packs in the tell-tale traits of a despotic, anti-democratic government on the brink of disaster: A narcissistic leader with hypochondria; fawning sycophants at every turn; and a Rasputin figure (Corporal Herbert Zubak played by the excellent Matthias Schoenaerts).

Set over a year, with Chancellor Vernham becoming increasingly insane in the requisitioned grand hotel she has turned into her HQ/ prison, the world events around this fictional Central European state are uncomfortably close to those actually playing out in real life right now. Which is when the black comedy stops and the satire becomes more urgent. Don't miss this.

Released in the US on Sunday, March 3, you can watch "The Regime" online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of this guide.

How to watch 'The Regime' online in the U.S.

HBO's Max platform is the place to watch "The Regime" in the U.S. The show premieres on the streaming service on Sunday, March 3. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $15.99/month for ad-free and $19.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession, plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as Our Flag Means Death.

Watch 'The Regime' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'The Regime' from anywhere with a VPN

If "The Regime" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'The Regime' around the world

How to watch 'The Regime' online in Canada

You can watch "The Regime" in Canada with Crave. The first episode drops on Sunday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET, with five further episodes on each of the following three Sundays.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'The Regime' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "The Regime" on streaming specialist Binge — episode one premieres on Monday, March 4.

Binge offers a FREE 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD/per month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel subscription, you can watch two new episodes every Thursday (or on-demand) from 8:30 p.m. on Fox8.

Can I watch 'The Regime' online in the U.K.?

Right now, there's no sign of "The Regime" in U.K. TV listings and no announced start date on any streaming services. Usually, HBO shows end up on Sky Atlantic, so we imagine it will make its way there eventually.

But remember: if you're visiting the U.K. from a country that is streaming "The Regime", you'll need to use a VPN to appear as if you're back in your home country.

'The Regime' trailer

'The Regime' episode guide

Episode 1: Mar. 3 - Memorial

Episode 2: Mar. 10 - The Founding

Episode 3: Mar. 17 - The Heroes Banquet

Episode 4: Mar. 24 - TBD

Episode 5: Mar. 31 - TBD

Episode 6: Apr. 7 - TBD

'The Regime' cast

Kate Winslet - Elena Vernham, a former physician and the Chancellor of fictional European state

Matthias Schoenaerts - Corporal Herbert Zubak

Guillaume Gallienne - Nicholas, Elena's French husband

Andrea Riseborough - Agnes, the palace manager and Elena's right-hand woman

Martha Plimpton - Judith Holt, the U.S. Secretary of State

Hugh Grant - the Leader of the Opposition

'The Regime' FAQ