How to watch 'Love Island All Stars' season 2 online — live stream free episodes of dating show from anywhere

We’re swapping baubles for bombshells, Santa for singles and Christmas for coupling as “Love Island” returns to inject some summer sun into those January blues. With a new crop of old islanders hoping to walk away with the £50,000 prize, here’s how to watch “Love Island All Stars” season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Love Island All Stars' season 2 live streams, TV channel "Love Island All Stars" 2025 premieres on Monday, January 13 at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ITV2 and ITVX and will air daily (excluding Saturdays). It starts in the U.S. and New Zealand on January 15.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.) | TVNZ+ (NZ)

• US — Peacock • CAN — Crave

• AU — 9Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Maya Jama continues to add to her “Love Island” hosting resume, returning to front the latest “All Stars” edition. And like us viewers, she’s intrigued by the differing dynamics involved in a group of islanders who know the process, and each other, well, saying: “In my mind I’m thinking they all know each other or will recognise one another from previous series, so it’ll be interesting to see who sparks up a romance and who’s going to be the most dramatic.”

Said islanders this time round include both recent residents of the villa and old hands, going back through ten years of the show’s history. The oldest islander is former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Sommerville, who first appeared way back in 2017’s season 3 and things could get particularly interesting, as he’ll be sharing the villa with ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen, with whom he reached that year’s final.

There’s also season 5’s Curtis Pritchard, who not only dated “I’m a Celeb” contestant Maura Higgins, but ended his brief fling with Amy Hart by telling her he’d rather be making coffee for his fellow contestants than spending time with her. Other returnees from more recent seasons include Olivia Hawkins (season 9), Catherine Agbaje (season 10) and Ronnie Vint (season 11). It’s a romantic tinderbox that could spark quickly and burn hot, and that’s before the bombshells arrive…

Ready for another season of steamy sunshine? Read on to find out how to watch “Love Island All Stars” 2025 online and from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'Love Island All Stars' season 2 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Love Island All Stars" 2025 begins on Monday, January 13 at 9 p.m. in the U.K. with episodes then going out in the same slot daily (excluding Saturdays). Although viewers can still get their fix every Saturday with "Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits." All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live. If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Love Island All Stars' season 2 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Love Island All Stars" 2025 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Love Island All Stars" for free.

Watch "Love Island All Stars" Season 2 around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Love Island All Stars" season 2 in the U.S.

New episodes of "Love Island All Stars" 2025 will stream on Peacock in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, January 15 and dropping daily.

A subscription to Peacock is $7.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Brits travelling in the U.S. could look in to using a VPN to stream for free as they would back home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Love Island All Stars" season 2 in Australia

For fans Down Under, "Love Island All Stars" will be available on free streamer 9Now from Wednesday, January 15 at 6 p.m. AEDT, with new episodes following daily.

All you need to access the service is an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2000).

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Love Island All Stars" online, no matter where you are.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Love Island All Stars" season 2 in Canada

In Canada, previous seasons of "Love Island" U.K. have aired on CTV, but "All Stars" 2025 is going to be on Crave landing on January 18 with new episodes six days a week.

A Basic Crave with Ads plan costs CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), or you can upgrade to Standard with Ads or the Premium ad-free plan which is CA$22.99.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "Love Island All Stars" season 2 in New Zealand

Great news for "Love Island" fans in New Zealand: the latest season of "All Stars" will stream completely free on the TVNZ+ streaming service with only a short delay following the U.K. premiere. Daily episodes are set to begin on Wednesday, January 15.

You can stream "Love Island" free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad.

All you need to know about "Love Island All Stars" season 2

(Image credit: ITV)

"Love Island All Stars" season 2 islanders

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Previous Appearance Luca Bish 25 Season 8 (2022) Marcel Somerville 39 Season 3 (2017) Ronnie Vint 28 Season 11 (2024) Scott Thomas 36 Season 2 (2016) Curtis Pritchard 28 Season 5 (2019) Nas Majeed 28 Season 6 (2020)

Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Previous Appearance India Reynolds 34 Season 5 (2019) Elma Pazar 32 Season 5 (2019) Catherine Agbaje 24 Season 10 (2023) Olivia Hawkins 29 Season 9 (2023) Gabby Allen 32 Season 3 (2017) Kaz Crossley 29 Season 4 (2018)

Where is the 'Love Island All Stars' villa? Unlike the regular show, which is filmed in Cardassar, Mallorca, the "Love Island All Stars" villa is located in Franschhoek, a small town in the Western Cape Province of South Africa.

Who is the host of 'Love Island All Stars'? "Love Island All Stars" is hosted by Maya Jama, a British TV personality and radio DJ who also hosts the regular summer seasons of the show as well as "Love Island Games". Jama took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore in 2022 and was also added to the judging panel of "The Masked Singer" U.K. for the 2025 season.

Is there a 'Love Island All Stars' spin-off? While the regular season of "Love Island" U.K. is accompanied by spin-off "Love Island Aftersun," the first season of "All Stars" axed the companion show, instead opting to have host Maya Jama conduct interviews in the main show. Nothing is confirmed at present, but it's expected the same will be the case for season 2.

More from Tom's Guide