5 scariest found footage movies I've ever seen

Found footage movies have become synonymous with horror, and for good reason. I’ve always felt that the raw, unpolished style of these movies makes them feel more visceral, as if they’re happening in real-time. Of course, the shaky camera work and amateur-looking footage might not be for everyone, but there’s something chilling about watching this kind of movie, and what better time to experience one with Halloween around the corner.

For those who want to experience this incredibly tense subgenre, I've rounded up five of the best found footage movies currently available to stream on some of the best services. So, grab your late-night snacks and get ready to watch true terror on the small screen. Note: you might not be able to sleep after watching some of these, because I certainly couldn't.

'Host' (2020)

Screen-capture-style movies where most of the story takes place through the computer’s webcam have usually always flopped. Take the likes of "Unfriended" and "Friend Request" for example, which are entertaining enough to watch, but the execution and character development aren't great. One movie in this subgenre that does exceed is "Host", a tense horror set (and made) during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Host" follows a group of six friends who decide to conduct a virtual séance over Zoom. Seeking a unique way to pass the time, they hire a medium to guide them through the session. However, things quickly take a dark turn when one of the friends disrespects the process by pretending to make contact with a fake spirit. This action opens the door for an actual malevolent entity to invade their call.

Of course, as you can probably guess, the supernatural force begins to haunt each participant, manifesting terrifying events in their own homes. The entire movie plays out through the Zoom call, making you feel like you are part of the group’s increasingly desperate struggle to survive the night.

'Cloverfield' (2008)

It wouldn’t be right if I didn’t include "Cloverfield" on this list considering it was one of the very first found footage movies I ever saw. This thrilling story has everything you need to have a good time — a giant alien creature and a group of characters who have no idea what they’re doing.

"Cloverfield" follows a group of friends in New York City as they attempt to survive a massive creature attacking the city. The movie begins at a going-away party, where Rob (Michael Stahl-David), the main character, is preparing to move to Japan. His friends are documenting the event on a handheld camera when suddenly, a massive explosion rocks the city.

The group quickly realizes they are in the middle of a large-scale disaster as a gigantic creature wreaks havoc, destroying buildings and causing widespread panic. The great thing about this is that it’s presented entirely through the footage captured on a handheld camera, meaning you're up close and personal with the action.

'Rec' (2007)

A movie that uses handheld camera work and real-time events to create a claustrophobic, immersive experience will always be highly regarded in my books. And one such movie includes "Rec," which isn’t for the faint-hearted (honestly, this one really scared me).

This Spanish found footage horror follows a television reporter, Ángela Vidal (Manuela Velasco), and her cameraman, Pablo (Pablo Rosso), as they document the night shift at a local fire station. When they are called to a routine emergency at an apartment building, they find themselves trapped inside with a group of residents.

However, it becomes clear that something sinister is going on. The residents start exhibiting strange and violent behavior, and the situation quickly escalates into a full-blown nightmare. The building is soon sealed off by the authorities, and Ángela and Pablo are forced to confront the horrifying truth: A mysterious infection has spread through the building, turning people into rabid, zombie-like creatures.

'Creep' (2014)

For anyone who enjoys slow-burn tension that leads to a disturbing and shocking climax, then "Creep" should be your next weekend watch. It's notable for its minimalistic approach since it mainly focuses on just two characters and how they interact.

"Creep" follows a freelance cameraman named Aaron (Patrick Brice) who responds to a Craigslist ad for a one-day film job. The ad was placed by Josef (Mark Duplass), a man who claims he has a terminal illness and wants to make a video diary for his unborn child.

As Aaron films Josef, he quickly becomes unsettled by Josef's increasingly strange and unsettling behavior. Josef's requests grow more bizarre and invasive, and Aaron begins to suspect that something is seriously wrong. The moment when Josef's true nature and intentions are revealed definitely makes this movie worth watching.

'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Perhaps one of the most well-known (yet somehow most underrated) found footage movies is "Paranormal Activity." I made the mistake of watching it when I was younger, and it haunted me for days. That didn’t stop me from appreciating it and "Paranormal Activity" definitely ranks as one of the best found footage movies ever.

It revolves around a young couple, Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), who have recently moved into a new home. Katie believes that she is being haunted by a supernatural entity, and the couple decides to document the eerie occurrences using a video camera.

As the days go by, the disturbances grow stranger. The couple sets up the camera to record while they sleep, hoping to capture evidence of the haunting. What they discover in the footage reveals increasingly sinister and supernatural activities occurring in their home, including strange noises, objects moving on their own and disturbing events that escalate over time.

