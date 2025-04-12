5 shows like 'Pulse' but better

Despite its name, Netflix’s new medical drama “Pulse” was dead on arrival. Time of death: 10 minutes into the show.

Given how inundated television is with medical dramas, there needs to be some kind of hook to make a new one stand out against the competition. To boot, if audiences don’t care about the characters, everything else flatlines.

I wanted to enjoy “Pulse,” but I was almost immediately bored. I’m a very character-driven person when it comes to TV, especially procedurals. If every episode feels the same and you’re not interested in what the characters have going on, there’s no reason to stick around.

For anyone disappointed by “Pulse,” there are an endless number of like-minded medical procedurals that do the genre better justice. Here are five character-driven medical dramas — outside of the usual suspects like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “ER” — that have a lot more heart and less attack.

'The Pitt'

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately for “Pulse,” Max’s new drama series “The Pitt” blows it out of the water.

It’s important to take timing into consideration when a new show airs. “The Pitt” does that; “Pulse” does not. The gritty Max series demonstrates why healthcare is so vital, while highlighting the industry’s current failures regarding the mental health and well-being of medical professional.

When it comes to the hook, “The Pitt” takes place over a single hospital shift, which gives the show urgency and momentum. Since most medical drama fans are more interested in the drama and less concerned with medical accuracy, appeasing real healthcare workers is a rarity. Yet, “The Pitt” has garnered praise from actual medical professionals — a rarity in the genre.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Noah Wyle leads the show as Dr. "Robby" Robinavitch, a sarcastic and blunt senior doctor fed up with the red tape and for-profit mentality that prevents the hospital from providing the best possible care.

Watch on Max

'The Good Doctor'

The Good Doctor – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As far as unique premises go, “The Good Doctor” stands out. The series centers on Doctor Shaun Murphy, a doctor with autism who has to navigate the high-pressure environment of a hospital during his surgical residency.

Not only does the show tackle the rampant stigmas lobbed against neurodivergent individuals, but it also dives deep into the fact that Shaun’s compassion presents differently than many neurotypical people, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there.

At its core, “The Good Doctor” gives fans a better understanding of autism despite some of the more unrealistic plotlines. It also showcases Shaun’s savant syndrome, which results in a focused brilliance that allows him to see anatomical connections that his neurotypical coworkers often miss.

All in all, fans care about the characters and their relationships on top of the unique premise that the show brings to the operating table.

Watch on Hulu

'The Resident'

The Resident: Official Trailer | THE RESIDENT - YouTube Watch On

As the title suggests, “The Resident” centers on a group of doctors working through their medical residency. Matt Czuchry's senior resident, Dr. Hawkins, leads the charge as the rebellious doctor who challenges the red tape of for-profit hospitals.

One thing the series does better than most of the medical procedurals I’ve seen is shedding light on the corruption in the healthcare industry while tackling issues like systematic racism.

The show also picks an overarching medical care battle each season, like a major company buying the hospital and cutting costs or a doctor intentionally misdiagnosing patients for a payout.

In 2020, “The Resident” chose not to ignore the pandemic, offering a hard-hitting look into what that traumatic experience was like for healthcare workers. That, paired with Dr. Hawkins’ compassionate cowboy persona, makes for interesting and impactful TV and proves broadcast shows still have some life in them.

Watch on Netflix

'House'

House S1-8 on Showmax | Medical Drama Series Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When it comes to character investment, you don’t have to like the leads of a show to get hooked. Hate and love are the two things that drive fans to invest in a show, but indifference is the kiss of death.

In the case of "Pulse," the characters simply fall flat. In "House,” many characters are inherently unlikable for all or part of the time. And yet, they're highly watchable.

Take Hugh Laurie’s Dr. House, who is deeply selfish and cares more about the rush of solving an unsolveable case than he does his patients. Yet, at the end of the day, he will go to any lengths to keep his patients alive.

Even though the medical components are wildly inaccurate, the show’s unique approach to the medical genre resulted in eight seasons for a reason.

Watch on Hulu

'Transplant'

TRANSPLANT | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Canadian medical procedural “Transplant” offers the genre something a little different by focusing on Syrian refugee Dr. Hamed (Hamza Haq), who arrives in Canada with his sister to flee the war.

Unfortunately for Dr. Hamed, he has to redo his medical residency in his new country, adding an intriguing layer to the typical medical procedural. Along the ride, the doctor has to contend with a new style of training while working alongside fellow doctors with significant cultural differences.

Watch on Peacock