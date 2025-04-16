How to watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 from anywhere

As the darkest and most violent member of the Law & Order family, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 is determined to make the most of its move from NBC to Peacock and has lined up a shorter season (10 episodes as opposed to 22) but all of it packed with more drama, suspense and action than you can wave an automatic weapon at...

Here's how you can watch "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 streaming details "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 premieres on Peacock with two episodes on Thursday, April 17 followed by a new episode every Thursday. A special telecast of the season premiere will air on NBC on April 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — NBC via Sling/Fubo, Peacock

• Canada — CityTV (7-day free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

• U.S. — NBC via Sling/Fubo, Peacock

• Canada — CityTV (7-day free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

It's taken over a year but it's finally arrived. Senior Detective Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni) is back and still haunted by his past but now faced with a ruthless and vengeful mob who need taking down before they take him out.

We see him undercover, dealing with the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling and attempting to prevent high-tech domestic terrorism. Oh, and he's also involved in a major road traffic accident. He has a lot on his plate.

Is it all bad news? Mostly for Stabler, yes but also a bit for us - as Peacock have decided on a week-by-week episode drop (after the initial two episode premiere), we can't binge watch like we used to. Boo.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 in the U.S.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 premieres on Peacock with two episodes on Thursday, April 17 followed by a new episode every Thursday. A special telecast of the season premiere will air on NBC on April 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Traveling abroad? Don't panic. You can still catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 online from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 in Canada

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 premieres on CityTV in Canada on Thursday, April 17. You can get a 7-day FREE trial via Amazon Prime channels.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 in the U.K.?

Yes. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" season 5 doesn't have a release date yet but it will almost certainly dropping the U.K. on Sky Witness very soon.

Traveling in the U.K. and want to watch it now? Worry not. Anybody currently in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 in Australia?

You sure can. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 5 premiere on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, April 17 in the U.S. and is now available for streaming. You will be able to watch it on 7 Plus in Australia but probably not until the season has aired in the U.S. (after June 12).

Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to tap into their usual streaming service.

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 — Episode guide

Season 05 Episode 01 — "Lost Highway": Thursday, April 17

S05 E02 — "Dante's Inferno": Thursday, April 17

S05 E03 — "Paranza Dei Bambini": Thursday, April 24

S05 E04 — "Promesse Infrante": Thursday, May 1

S05 E05 — "Lago D'Averno": Thursday, May 8

S05 E06 — "Beautiful Disaster": Thursday, May 15

S05 E07 — "Fail Safe": Thursday, May 22

S05 E08 — "Off the Books": Thursday, May 29

S05 E09 — "Against The World": Thursday, June 5

S05 E10 — "He Was a Stabler": Thursday, June 12

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 — Cast

Christopher Meloni as Senior Detective Elliot Stabler

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

Ainsley Seiger as Detective 2nd Grade Jet Slootmaekers

Rick Gonzalez as Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes

Dean Norris as Randall Stabler

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick Carisi Jr.

Jason Patric as Detective Tim McKenna

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Isabella Spezzano

Olivia Thirlby as NYPD detective[4]

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson[6]

Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick Carisi Jr.

Watch 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' season 5 trailer

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

