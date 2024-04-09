5 best shows like 'X-Men '97' to stream

It may be a blast from the past, but “X-Men ‘97” is a modern-day hit on Disney Plus. The series premiere shattered viewership records, surpassing even Marvel's “What-If?” to become the most-watched first season of a Disney Plus original animated series ever.

Drawing praise from both critics and fans alike, “X-Men ‘97” stays true to the essence of its predecessor while introducing fresh narratives that resonate with today's audience. With its blend of action and heartfelt storytelling, the series has captivated both seasoned X-Men enthusiasts and newcomers alike. TG's Malcolm McMillan thinks it's the best Marvel TV show in years.

The first season is currently airing weekly episodes until May 15, and even more mutant adventures are on the horizon as second and third seasons are already in development. While it will likely be quite a while before these additional seasons debut (and the days in between episode drops already feel so long!) if you are looking for more thoughtful superhero TV shows to stream in the meantime, here are some definitely worth checking out:

‘X-Men The Animated Series’ (1992)

If you love “X-Men ‘97” but missed the first “X-Men: The Animated” series when it first aired from 1992-1996, there’s no better time to jump into the original series. Spanning five seasons, the original 72-episode series brilliantly depicts iconic story arcs like “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and “Days of Future Past.”

While the show does feature comedic moments and characterizations, it was one of the first animated comic adaptations that wasn't afraid to explore darker themes as well. This series is widely credited with boosting the popularity and visibility of the X-Men franchise in the early ‘90s and set the stage for the series of beloved films that would kick off later in the decade.

Watch on Disney Plus

‘Teen Titans’ (2003)

Looking for a retro trip back in time from a different superhero universe? The original 2003 “Teen Titans'' animated series follows some of the DC Universe’s most recognizable young superheroes, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Starfire and Beast Boy, as they tackle not only Iconic villains like Slade Wilson and Trigon but also the perils of teen life.

Like "X-Men '97," "Teen Titans" boldly confronts real-world issues such as racism and systemic injustice, weaving these societal concerns into the fabric of its narrative. Through poignant storytelling and nuanced character development, the series shines a light on the complexities of the human experience, transcending the boundaries of traditional superhero storytelling.

While the original series may have been somewhat overshadowed by the comedy-focused spin-off “Teen Titans Go!” its original incarnation has remained a fan favorite due to its mature storytelling, distinct animation style and complex character arcs.

Watch on Max

‘The Umbrella Academy’

Another show based on a well-known comic series, “The Umbrella Academy” is a live-action series about the dysfunctional Hargreeves family. Headed by the mysterious Sir Reginald, this show follows seven super-powered adopted siblings as they navigate a labyrinth of complex relationships amidst the backdrop of an ever-looming apocalypse.

Throw in time travel, alternate realities, and the concept of destiny, and you've got a show that leans hard into the weirder elements of superhero stories, with plenty of mind-bending science fiction and supernatural elements to keep viewers watching.

With its penchant for the bizarre and the unexpected, the show offers a refreshing twist on conventional superhero narratives that is sure to appeal to fans of "X-Men '97."

Watch on Netflix

‘WandaVision’

The first Marvel series exclusive to Disney Plus, “WandaVision” set a high bar for Marvel TV content that many believe has yet to be exceeded. The series follows Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff as she deals with the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame,” picking up the pieces of her shattered life in the wake of the Avengers' climactic battle with Thanos.

Instead of following a simple linear story, "WandaVision" has a unique format where early episodes are each presented like a sitcom from a different era, taking cues from everything from “I Love Lucy” to “Full House.” Clever viewers will quickly understand that they'll have to look carefully at what they see on the screen to uncover clues about what is behind the sitcom laugh tracks as they try to solve the mystery of what is really happening to Wanda Maximoff.

Because of its unique format (and ties to the larger MCU) “WandaVision” only lasted for one season. However, “X-Men ‘97” fans who haven’t checked it out yet will undoubtedly appreciate its twisty storyline and connections to the larger “X-Men” universe.

Watch on Disney Plus

‘My Hero Academia’

Though “X-Men ‘97” follows a small group of superpowered individuals, blockbuster anime series “My Hero Academia” imagines the inverse: A world where almost everyone is born with diverse superpowers called "Quirks." Despite the ubiquity of special abilities among the population, in this world, only a few talented young adults are permitted to train at specialty hero schools to become licensed career superheroes.

The series follows protagonist Izuku Midoriya, whose goal is to become the number one superhero. His overpowered quirk gives him incredible strength, speed, and agility, gaining him instant fame and attention at the prestigious UA High Hero School.

However, Midoriya has a secret: he wasn’t born with his power, as he was one of the few children in this society to be born “quirkless.” And his powers didn’t just appear out of nowhere, they were given to him after a fateful encounter with the current number one global superhero, All-Might, who has gifted him with the legendary power of “One for All”.

As Midoriya embarks on his quest to master his newfound abilities, "My Hero Academia" unfolds as a riveting tale of heroism, friendship, and self-discovery. With each exhilarating battle and heartfelt moment, the series explores the intricacies of heroism in a world where even the most unlikely of individuals can rise to greatness.

Watch on Hulu